Game Preview: Sharks at Flyers

The Sharks are on their second game of a back-to-back this afternoon in Philadelphia.

When: Monday, November 11

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

Mackenzie Blackwood backstopped the Sharks to a 1-0 win Monday in New Jersey. His 44 stops were the most in a Sharks 1-0 win in franchise history.