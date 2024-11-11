Game Preview: Sharks at Flyers

111124_ATPHI_Matchup_2568x1444

The Sharks are on their second game of a back-to-back this afternoon in Philadelphia.

When: Monday, November 11

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Mackenzie Blackwood backstopped the Sharks to a 1-0 win Monday in New Jersey. His 44 stops were the most in a Sharks 1-0 win in franchise history.
  • Nico Sturm had the lone goal in Monday's win, his third of the season, and has now potted a marker in two of his past four games played.

