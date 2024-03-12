Game Preview: Sharks at Flyers

The San Jose Sharks take on the Islanders at SAP Center for the second time this season.
When: Tuesday, March 12
Time: 4:00 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- On Sunday in San Jose, Magnus Chrona became the second-youngest goalie (23 years) to earn a win for the Sharks.
- Thomas Bordeleau has three goals in two games since being recalled from the San Jose Barracuda and has five points in eight NHL games this season.