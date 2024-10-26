Vegas comes back to top Senators

A strong start to the game saw the Senators go up early in the game, but the Golden Knights fought back to win by a score of 6-4.

Forward Adam Gaudette opened the scoring for the Senators with his first of the season 2:40 into the first period. Forward Cole Reinhardt, who was called up to step into the lineup for Shane Pinto, earned his first NHL point with an assist on the goal. Defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker picked up the second assist. There was a moment’s hesitation as to whether the goal would count, but upon review it was confirmed the Senators had opened the game at 1-0.

With 7:45 left in the first period, the Senators doubled their lead to 2-0 off a goal by forward Claude Giroux. Defenceman Nick Jensen was credited with an assist on the goal, while forward Drake Batherson continued his point streak as he picked up the second assist.

The Golden Knights got back within one with 2:37 remaining in the period. Nicolas Roy scored his second of the season to cut the Senators’ lead to 2-1. Just 21 seconds later, it was a tie game as Nicolas Hague scored to make things 2-2.

The Senators wouldn’t accept a tie heading into mission, however. Less than a minute after the Golden Knights’ second goal, forward Drake Batherson scored his fifth of the season to put the Senators back in the lead at 3-2. Forward Tim Stützle picked up the lone assist on Batherson’s goal.

Thanks to the late goal by Drake Batherson, the Senators headed into the first intermission up by a score of 3-2.

Just under seven minutes into the second period, the Golden Knights tied things back up when Ivan Barbashev tipped a shot from the point past goaltender Linus Ullmark to put the score at 3-3.

With just over two minutes left in the second period, the Senators regained the lead on the powerplay as Adam Gaudette scored his second of the game past goaltender Adin Hill. Forwards Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle received assists on the goal that put the Senators up 4-3. Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators’ powerplay was ranked second in the league.

With 3:11 left in the game, Tomas Hertl scored for the Golden Knights to tie the game at a score of 4-4. A minute later, they took the lead following a goal by Keegan Kolesar to give the Golden Knights a 5-4 lead. Vegas secured the win with 1:46 remaining, as Barbashev got his second of the game into the empty net to give the Golden Knights a 6-4 lead.

The Senators didn’t have enough time to come back, as the final push from the Golden Knights saw them win by a final score of 6-4.

The Senators will be back on the ice this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. as they take on the Colorado Avalanche on the road.

Postgame Availabilities: