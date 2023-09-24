Follow the Sens on the NHL App

Coming To A Game?

A recent update to the NHL (Sens) app may require action on your part to view, access and manage your tickets. Please complete the following steps if unable to connect:

Search for the NHL app in the app store on your mobile device Install the update Open app and follow the steps required to follow/favourite the Sens

Once connected, you will notice the navigation has changed. ‘Manage Tickets" can now be found under the Tickets link at the top of the screen.

If planning to utilize the Sens app, we recommend you take these steps in advance of your arrival at Canadian Tire Centre to expedite your entry.