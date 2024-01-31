Live Blog: Senators at Red Wings

How to watch: Sportsnet / RDS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Little Caesars Arena

For the fourth and final time this season, the Senators are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Little Caesar's Arena. Through the first three games the Senators have the edge in this divisional battle after Detroit took the first game, and only game at Canadian Tire Centre, by a score of 5-2, the Senators have won the next two including the thrilling 5-4 overtime win at the Global Series.

With the exception of the Senators loss to the Rangers on Saturday, the Sens have been playing some of their best hockey of the season lately. With 12 points in their last ten games, beating some strong teams like Nashville and Philadelphia, while taking some of the league's elite, like Boston and Winnipeg to overtime, this is the Sens brand of hockey we have been expecting.

Key to the Sens strong play of late has been their any given man any given night mentality, on the ice and off. Whether it's the offensive contributions from all four lines, or an empassioned intermission speech from Parker Kelly, this group is hitting their stride at the right time.

Detroit came into this season with aspirations of taking the next step and becoming a playoff team and through 49 games they have done just that holding onto the final wildcard spot by five points over the Islanders. On the front end this team has weapons like Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and of course a familiar face in Alex DeBrincat who pace the team in points. On the blue line Moritz Seider has established himself as one of the best young defencemen in the league recently tallying his 100th career assist. Anchoring it all Alex Lyon has been lights out for the Red Wings boasting a 2.49 goals against average with a 0.924% save percentage.

If the Sens want to improve their chances of grabbing the win tonight it will be crucial to slow down Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin who is in the midst of an 11-game point streak and has a point in all but one game this month. Larkin paces the Red Wings with 22 goals and 46 points on the season and is playing his best hockey right now. With a little added fuel to the fire after sustaining an upperbody injury after a weird collision with Mathieu Joseph and Parker Kelly in their last meeting Larkin will probably have a little more to play for tonight.

As the Sens look to continue clawing back points in the Atlantic division this Atlantic battle will be key. A win would see the Sens hit the All-Star break with points in eight of their last ten games and 15 points out of a Wild Card spot with three games in hand.