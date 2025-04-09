Playoff FAQ Ticket Hub

When will single game tickets go on sale?
Single game tickets should be available for on sale in the April 15th – 18th window. However, to guarantee your access to tickets to all 4 rounds today, become a Season Seat Member!
Where will I be able to purchase tickets?
If casual tickets become available to the public, you will be able to purchase through Ticketmaster.ca
How will I know when playoffs tickets are on sale?
Important playoff information will be communicated via email, sign up to become a Sens Insider here, follow us on all social media channels, and stay tuned on senators.com for all the updated information!
Will specific game day information be available prior to the game?
Yes, game day emails will be sent out to all those who have tickets in their account. They will be sent the day before the game, to ensure you have all the most relevant information for that specific game.
What are the home dates for round 1 playoff games, presented by Bell?
Generally, game dates and times will be determined at the end of the regular season.
Where can I find more information on the Senators 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs?