Will there be plaza activity/Red Zone for pregame?
Playoff FAQ Promotions
Yes, the CIBC Red Zone will open one hour prior to doors (3 hours prior to puck drop), time may change, please read your pre-game email for most up to date information regarding the Gate 1 Plaza.
There will be the Sens Beer Garden, with food & beverage available to purchase. The CIBC Red Zone will also feature live entertainment, photo stations, games, face painting, and other activations!
Will the Gate 1 plaza be open every game?
The Plaza will only be open for home games.
Will there be watch parties for away games?
More information will become available closer to the playoffs.
Will there be any promotional giveaways during the playoffs?
The much-anticipated Senators rally towels, presented by Bell, will be back for the 2025 Stanely Cup Playoffs!
Where can I find more information on the Senators 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs?