Game Day 5: Van vs OTT

The set up:

For the second time in as many nights the Seantors are set for a Canadian clash, this time a cross-country battle against Vancouver.

Fans are in store for a high octane affair as two of the league's top three offences are set to go head-to-head here at Canadian Tire Centre. Vancouver leads the way averaging a whopping 4.50 goals per game led by Brock Boeser with 10 goals already, just 12 games into the season. Additionally, the Senators will be tasked with slowing down the top scoring defenceman in the NHL in Quinn Hughes with 20 points in 12 games, and on top of that Elias Pettersson with 21 points to boot. No small task.

The Senators pack their own punch coming into this one as one of only three teams to average four plus goals per game, averaging exactly 4.00 goals through the first 11 games. Pick your poison on any given night with this team as they boast seven skaters with nine or more points already and six with 11+. Led by electric superstar Tim Stützle with fifteen points and coming off a four-point night in Toronto the Senators will pose a challenge to the Canucks tonight.

With two offences this potent facing off we're sure to hear the goal horn sounding off more than a few times tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.