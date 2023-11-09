News Feed

Game Day 5: OTT at TOR
Game Day 5: TBL vs OTT
Game Day 5: LAK vs OTT
Game Day 5: OTT at PIT
Game Day 5: OTT at NYI
Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT
Forever a Senator
Game Day 5: DET vs OTT
Game Day 5: WAS vs OTT
Norris is set to return
Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT
Welcome back Alfie
Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations
A Letter from Michael Andlauer

Michael Andlauer's Letter to Fans
Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club
Senators sign defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract
There's a Shark in these waters

Game Day 5: Van vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Vancouver Canucks

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

For the second time in as many nights the Seantors are set for a Canadian clash, this time a cross-country battle against Vancouver. 

Fans are in store for a high octane affair as two of the league's top three offences are set to go head-to-head here at Canadian Tire Centre. Vancouver leads the way averaging a whopping 4.50 goals per game led by Brock Boeser with 10 goals already, just 12 games into the season. Additionally, the Senators will be tasked with slowing down the top scoring defenceman in the NHL in Quinn Hughes with 20 points in 12 games, and on top of that Elias Pettersson with 21 points to boot. No small task.

The Senators pack their own punch coming into this one as one of only three teams to average four plus goals per game, averaging exactly 4.00 goals through the first 11 games. Pick your poison on any given night with this team as they boast seven skaters with nine or more points already and six with 11+. Led by electric superstar Tim Stützle with fifteen points and coming off a four-point night in Toronto the Senators will pose a challenge to the Canucks tonight.

With two offences this potent facing off we're sure to hear the goal horn sounding off more than a few times tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.

Roster report:

Given that it's the second game of a back-to-back the Senators did not hold a morning skate today. Below is how the Senators lined up last night in Toronto:

D.J. Smith will hold his pre-game media this afternoon at 4:45 where we will ask for updates on the availability and status of Artem Zub and Erik Brannstrom.

Who to watch:

While Tim Stützle, Claude Giroux, and Dominik Kubalik may have stolen the headlines last night combining for five goals and nine total points, there was another amongst the bunch who not so quietly had an excellent game. Mathieu Joseph was skating alongside Tim Stützle and Claude Giroux last night for the first time as linemates and made the most of the match up tallying three assists and finishing plus three in 16:53 time on ice. 

Most notable in Joseph's game was the speed and defensive prowess he added to the line. He battled for the loose puck behind the net to set up Claude Giroux's first goal of the night. Later in the second period he was directly responsible for Jakob Chychrun's goal as he raced down the ice to beat an icing call before bouncing the puck off the board to Tim Stützle who set up a wide open Chychrun on the one-timer.

With head coach D.J. Smith looking to utilize the depth of this robust offence, look for this line to stay intact tonight as their chemistry was undeniable.

Listen below for Joseph's own assessment of his game and the chemistry between the trio following the Senators big win last night:

Clash of the Captains:

Tonight marks the first time the Senators will take on the Vancouver Canucks since Quinn Hughes was named captain. The ties between Hughes and our own captain, Brady Tkachuk run deep. Obviously, the two were selected just three picks apart in the 2018 NHL draft with Tkachuk going 4th and Hughes going 7th to Vancouver. However, before that they are longtime friends dating back to their playing days on the USNDTP where they played two seasons with each other. 

No stranger to each other in the professional ranks, the two have now faced off against each other 15 times in only their sixth NHL season, mostly during the Canadian division season when they saw eachother nine times. In their 15 head-to-heads, Hughes has the edge having won 10 of the 15 games. Through those contests Tkachuk has scored two goals and added eight assists for 10 points, while Hughes has no goals and 14 assists.

Hughes' ties to the Senators don't stop there, as he has deep ties to Josh Norris as well! Spending four straight years as teammates from 2015-16 to 2018-19, the first two years on the USNDTP and the latter two with the University of Michigan Men's Hockey team. 

While off the ice all three are good friends, don't expect any punches to be pulled tonight once they hit the ice!

Where to watch:

For fans not in attendance at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game can be caught on TSN5 and RDS2 in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have the radio call tonight in English and French.