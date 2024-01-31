Game Day 5: OTT at DET

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

It's the final game before the NHL All-Star break and the final game against the Detroit Red Wings this season. Coming into tonight the Sens have a 2-1-0 edge over the Red Wings this season and are playing some of their best hockey having gone 5-3-2 over their last ten, taking points off formidable opponents along the way. Key for the Sens has been that their best players have been their best players with Tim Stützle putting up 13 points over his last ten games while Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux have added 11 and 10 respectively.

Tonights task won't be an easy one for the Sens as the Red Wings are one of the hottest teams of late with 15 points in their last ten games. Led by captain Dylan Larkin with 22 goals and 46 points and Alex DeBrincat with 18 and 43 of his own, the Red Wings have weapons in plenty. On the back end the Red Wings will be anchored by Alex Lyon tonight who is having a career season boasting career highs in goals against (2.49) and save percentage (0.924%).

Emotions are sure to be on everyones sleeve tonight after a fiery game the last time these two saw each other. Expect a hard hitting 60-minute battle tonight in Detroit.

2. Roster report:

Zack MacEwen won't be in the line-up tonight as Ridly Greig and Dominik Kubalik swap lines to start. Below is how the Sens lined up at morning skate at Little Caesars Arena:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

There are certain teams that players find a way to reach another level against. For Tim Stützle one of those teams is the Detroit Red Wings. In nine career games against the Red Wings Stützle has 14 points including four points in the three meetings this season. Of course, most notably Stützle provided the ELECTRIC game-winning goal to down the Red Wings in overtime at the Global Series.

DET@OTT: Stutzle scores goal against Red Wings

Playing some of his best hockey as the Sens approach the All-Star break, be on the lookout for Tim Stützle to put his stamp on this game tonight.

NSH@OTT: Stutzle scores goal against Juuse Saros

4. Sens finding their identity:

It's safe to say that as we approach the All-Star break the Sens are not where they thought they would be in the standings at this point. While they have taken their fair share of lumps in the first 46 games they seem to have found their footing lately.

Over their last ten games the Sens have rattled off five wins and picked up a pair of overtime victories. Beyond the results themselves it is the calliber of opponents that they have been getting points against. In those ten games they have downed the Predators and the Flyers, while they took the Jets and Bruins, two of the top six teams in the league, to overtime. The points themselves are obviously very welcomed but the Sens have also taken major strides in their maturity having pulled off four comebacks for points in their last six games.

With the exception of the game against the Rangers, the Senators have looked like a whole new team. Look for them to continue that identity as they seek three of four against the Red Wings to head to the All-Star break on a high note.

5. Where to watch:

Tonight's game can be found live on Sportsnet / RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

