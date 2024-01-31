Game Day 5: OTT at DET

1. The set up:

It's the final game before the NHL All-Star break and the final game against the Detroit Red Wings this season. Coming into tonight the Sens have a 2-1-0 edge over the Red Wings this season and are playing some of their best hockey having gone 5-3-2 over their last ten, taking points off formidable opponents along the way. Key for the Sens has been that their best players have been their best players with Tim Stützle putting up 13 points over his last ten games while Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux have added 11 and 10 respectively.

Tonights task won't be an easy one for the Sens as the Red Wings are one of the hottest teams of late with 15 points in their last ten games. Led by captain Dylan Larkin with 22 goals and 46 points and Alex DeBrincat with 18 and 43 of his own, the Red Wings have weapons in plenty. On the back end the Red Wings will be anchored by Alex Lyon tonight who is having a career season boasting career highs in goals against (2.49) and save percentage (0.924%).

Emotions are sure to be on everyones sleeve tonight after a fiery game the last time these two saw each other. Expect a hard hitting 60-minute battle tonight in Detroit.