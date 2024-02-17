Game Day 5: OTT at CHI

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

The Sens are back on the road and are set to take on the Blackhawks in the first of two meetings this season. After rattling off a four-game win streak the Sens hit a bump against Anaheim and will look to get back in the win column here this afternoon.

Still in the midst of playing some of their best hockey tallying 19 points in their last 13 games the Sens have been playing a much more imposing brand of hockey lately. Finishing checks, getting their sticks in passing lanes, and most importantly playing as a cohesive group of five. Look for them to continue that brand of Sens hockey here led by Captain Brady Tkachuk who has five goals in his last five games.

Chicago may not look imposing on paper with a 14-37-3 record but they are much more dangerous than their record implies. Just ask the Avalanche, Lightning, or Golden Knights who probably had the Blackhawks circled as easy wins and walked away with a loss. Of course, Chicago just got their most dangerous weapon in Conor Bedard back, who even with missing a months worth of games still leads this team in points (34). 

Expect a fiesty Chicago team and a Sens team hungry to make amends for their last outing to go wire-to-wire today.

2. Roster report:

The Senators re-assigned defenceman Max Guenette to Belleville yesterday after interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned that Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub would be returning to the line-up today. While the Sens didn't hold a morning skate with the early start today, below is how the Senators lined up at practice yesterday at Canadian Tire Centre:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Interim head coach and Jake Sanderson both mentioned that he would be returning to the line-up here this afternoon and a welcomed addition he will be. The second year defenceman has established himself as one of the best young players in the league and concretely one of the Senators top-four defencemen.

In 47 games this season Sanderson has nearly doubled his goal output from last season from four to seven, and sits just 11 assists and eight total points shy of the marks he set in his rookie season with 30 fewer games played. While the improvements in his offensive contributions have been noteworthy, his true strength is his ability to play as a shutdown defenceman. His mature style of play rarely sees him make a mistake and when he does he has the athletic ability to offset it more times than not.

COL@OTT: Sanderson scores goal against Justus Annunen

Also returning will be his defensive partner, Artem Zub re-establishing the shutdown pairing that the Senators have come to rely on some nights. Sanderson will be put to the test with shutting down Connor Bedard, a test that he will surely be up to with his mature style of play and phenomenal athleticism and conditioning. Look for Sanderson to put his stamp on this game

4. Road trippin':

The road has not been a kind place to the Senators this season, boasting a 7-13-0 record in their 20 games. Most of that came of course in the two five-game road trips in which the Sens went 0-5. However, with 21 of the final 32 games on the road that is going to have to change in a hurry if they want to make a push for the playoffs and Chicago kickstarting this three game road trip is the perfect time to start.

Take a look below at the remaining road games the Senators have this season:

Remaining Road Games

Team
Date
Chicago Blackhawks
Feb 17
Tampa Bay Lightning
Feb 19
Florida Panthers
Feb 20
Washington Capitals
Feb 26
Nashville Predators
Feb 27
Philadelphia Flyers
Mar 2
Anaheim Ducks
Mar 6
LA Kings
Mar 7
San Jose Sharks
Mar 9
Columbus Blue Jackets
Mar 14
New York Islanders
Mar 16
Boston Bruins
Mar 19
New Jersey Devils
Mar 23
Buffalo Sabres
Mar 27
Winnipeg Jets
Mar 30
Minnesota Wild
Apr 2
Washington Capitals
Apr 7
Florida Panthers
Apr 9
Tampa Bay Lightning
Apr 11
New York Rangers
Apr 15
Boston Bruins
Apr 16

5. Where to watch:

This afternoon's game can be found live on TSN5 in English and TVAS in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

