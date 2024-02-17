Game Day 5: OTT at CHI

1. The set up:

The Sens are back on the road and are set to take on the Blackhawks in the first of two meetings this season. After rattling off a four-game win streak the Sens hit a bump against Anaheim and will look to get back in the win column here this afternoon.

Still in the midst of playing some of their best hockey tallying 19 points in their last 13 games the Sens have been playing a much more imposing brand of hockey lately. Finishing checks, getting their sticks in passing lanes, and most importantly playing as a cohesive group of five. Look for them to continue that brand of Sens hockey here led by Captain Brady Tkachuk who has five goals in his last five games.

Chicago may not look imposing on paper with a 14-37-3 record but they are much more dangerous than their record implies. Just ask the Avalanche, Lightning, or Golden Knights who probably had the Blackhawks circled as easy wins and walked away with a loss. Of course, Chicago just got their most dangerous weapon in Conor Bedard back, who even with missing a months worth of games still leads this team in points (34).

Expect a fiesty Chicago team and a Sens team hungry to make amends for their last outing to go wire-to-wire today.