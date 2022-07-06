Sabres announce 2022-23 regular-season schedule

Full-Season and Half-Season Memberships are on sale now. Single Game and additional package sales will begin at a later date.

The Buffalo Sabres will open the 2022-23 season on home ice at KeyBank Center on Thursday, October 13 against the Ottawa Senators.

October 2022

Thursday, October 13 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 vs. Florida Panthers at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18 at Edmonton Oilers at 9 p.m.

Thursday, October 20 at Calgary Flames at 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 22 at Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25 at Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m.

Thursday, October 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.

Monday, October 31 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.



November 2022

Wednesday, November 2 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 4 at Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 5 at Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 8 vs. Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 vs. Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 15 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16 at Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 19 at Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 22 at Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23 vs. St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 25 vs. New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, November 28 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 30 at Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.



December 2022

Thursday, December 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 4 vs. San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7 at Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 9 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 at Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 15 at Colorado Avalanche at 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at Arizona Coyotes at 9 p.m.

Monday, December 19 at Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m.

Friday, December 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27 at Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 29 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 at Boston Bruins at 1 p.m.



January 2023

Sunday, January 1 at Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 3 at Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 vs. Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 10 vs. Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 12 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 at Nashville Predators at 8 p.m.

Monday, January 16 vs. Florida Panthers at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, January 17 at Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 19 vs. New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, January 23 at Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24 at St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.

Thursday, January 26 at Winnipeg Jets at 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 at Minnesota Wild at 9 p.m.



February 2023

Wednesday, February 1 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 vs. Calgary Flames at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, February 13 at Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15 at Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 at San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 21 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 23 at Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 24 at Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 26 vs. Washington Capitals at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, February 28 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.



March 2023

Thursday, March 2 at Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6 vs. Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7 at New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 vs. New York Rangers at 5 p.m.

Monday, March 13 at Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15 at Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 vs. Boston Bruins at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21 vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at New York Islanders at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31 vs. New York Rangers at 7 p.m.



April 2023

Saturday, April 1 at Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4 at Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 6 at Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, April 10 at New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11 at New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Dates and start times are subject to change. Broadcast information will also be announced later this summer.

Tweet from @BuffaloSabres: Hockey withdrawal no more���Our 2022-23 schedule is here! 👉 Get the breakdown: https://t.co/rDyApiqaUF🗓��� Add it to your calendar: https://t.co/Aptfv2TvKn pic.twitter.com/PXA93rRCRH

The longest homestands of the season come early in the year. First, the Sabres will have four in a row at home from Thursday, October 27 through Wednesday, November 2 against Montreal, Chicago, Detroit and Pittsburgh.

Then, following a two-game road trip, Buffalo will return home for another four-game stretch that opens Tuesday, November 8 against Arizona and closes on Tuesday, November 15 against the Canucks.

The team will also have a few home games in a row around the Thanksgiving holiday. They'll host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, November 23 and the Devils on Friday, November 25.

Buffalo's longest stretch away from home will come during a four-game road trip from October 18 through 25 against Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Seattle.

The team has another four-game road trip from January 23 through 28 that features stops in Dallas, St. Louis, Winnipeg, and Minnesota.

Buffalo also has two road games to close out and open up the calendar year. They'll play the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in an afternoon affair on Saturday, December 31 and then wrap up a back-to-back set on Sunday, January 1 in Ottawa for a game against the Senators.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, come to town on Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. The Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won the East three years in a row, come to town for the first time on Monday, November 28.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will make their only stop in Buffalo on Tuesday, February 21. Buffalo will go to Toronto twice this season: on November 19 and March 13.

Buffalo's bye week will come after the All-Star Game. The Florida Panthers are hosting 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on February 3 and 4. Buffalo's final game before the break will be on February 1 and they aren't scheduled to play again until they host Calgary on February 11.

The club has only two home games in April. The team will wrap up the regular season on Thursday, April 13 against the Senators.

Video: Don Granato's victory speech after final game

The Sabres, led by head coach Don Granato, ended the 2021-22 campaign on a positive note and will look to build off their strong second half.

Buffalo finished last season with the seventh-best year-over-year points percentage improvement in franchise history (.127). The club's performance during the 2021-22 campaign marked the eighth time in franchise history and the first time since 2015-16 (.165) that the team has improved its year-over-year points percentage by at least .10.

Over the final 37 games of the season after the All-Star Break, the Sabres had a points percentage of .541 and won 17 games in regulation or overtime. At that pace over an 82-game schedule, they'd have 37.7 wins.