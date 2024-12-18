Slow start sinks Sabres in loss to Montreal

The Canadiens twice rang the post in the next few minutes, with the second instance initially called a goal before being overturned.

Midway through the first period, after Patrik Laine’s first of three power-play goals, Montreal held a 9-0 shot advantage and a 2-0 lead.

“They came out with a lot more energy than we did,” said Tuch, whose shorthanded bid at 10:05 marked Buffalo’s first shot. “Flat-footed, for some reason no spark in our game, and it showed. They came out with a purpose and took it to us.”

Despite having been outplayed in the first and trailing 26-16 in shot attempts, the Sabres were still right in the game, and an early second-period goal by Dylan Cozens narrowed their deficit to 2-1.

2. The one-goal game was short-lived thanks to Buffalo’s penalty troubles.

In a four-minute span, penalty calls on Mattias Samuelsson (interference), Bowen Byram (slashing), Tuch (high-sticking) and Dylan Cozens (delay of game) resulted in two extended 5-on-3 situations.

“We’ve got to stay out of the box, especially when you have a power play that's playing as well as they are lately,” Tuch said. “We can't give them any opportunities to expand on their lead.”

As he had in the first period, an uncovered Laine blasted two more power-play one-timers past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from his signature spot on the left circle. It was the second hat trick against Buffalo in as many games and the first time any NHL player scored three power-play goals in a game in more than three years.

“That was our D’s guy to cover him, and he raced to the other side,” Ruff said. “That’s what we went over in our penalty-killing meeting.”

“I was on for a couple of breakdowns,” said defenseman and penalty killer Connor Clifton. “I should’ve been on him both times. Obviously a shooter like that can’t be winding up from the dot or the top of the circle … I think that just goes into how our game is right now. It’s not good.”

The Canadiens went 3-for-6 on the man advantage, and Buffalo has now allowed seven power-play goals over its last four games.

“Definitely something we’ve got to clean up,” said McLeod, who played 3:06 shorthanded and was on the ice for four of Montreal’s goals overall. “It’s something we talk about, just about doing it now.”

Buffalo’s power play, meanwhile, failed to score on a 5-on-3 opportunity of its own and went 0-for-5 in the loss.

3. Offensively, the Canadiens have outscored Buffalo 13-6 in two wins – outlier performances for a Montreal team that entered Tuesday 24th in the league with 2.70 goals per game.

Luukkonen hasn’t lasted 60 minutes in either game. On Nov. 11, he exited with an injury after he allowed four goals on 18 shots.

Tuesday, he took a seat after allowing six goals on 21 shots. Backup James Reimer entered and stopped all six shots he faced.