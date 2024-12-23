Helenius, Wahlberg among 6 Sabres prospects competing in World Juniors

The Buffalo Sabres will have six prospects competing in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Konsta Helenius, Buffalo’s first-round pick this past summer, is expected to be a top contributor for Finland while his Rochester Americans teammate, Anton Wahlberg, will represent Sweden for the second straight year.

Norwin Panocha will play for Germany for the second time at the event. Fellow defenseman Maxim Strbak will play in his record-tying fourth World Juniors for Slovakia.

The United States roster will include two Sabres prospects in Adam Kleber and Brodie Ziemer, both of whom will be making their World Junior debuts.

“They get an opportunity to play on a near best-on-best competition against their age group and do it on a big stage in something that's broadcast across the world, something that has a big following,” Sabres director of player development Adam Mair said.

“It's a very big event and it's one that's heavily watched and heavily scouted and everyone in the hockey world follows it. It's a big stage for a player at that age.”

Sabres.com caught up with Mair to discuss each of the six participating prospects.

Adam Kleber, RHD – United States