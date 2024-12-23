Helenius, Wahlberg among 6 Sabres prospects competing in World Juniors

The tournament begins Dec. 26 in Ottawa.

By Noah Monroe
The Buffalo Sabres will have six prospects competing in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Konsta Helenius, Buffalo’s first-round pick this past summer, is expected to be a top contributor for Finland while his Rochester Americans teammate, Anton Wahlberg, will represent Sweden for the second straight year.

Norwin Panocha will play for Germany for the second time at the event. Fellow defenseman Maxim Strbak will play in his record-tying fourth World Juniors for Slovakia.

The United States roster will include two Sabres prospects in Adam Kleber and Brodie Ziemer, both of whom will be making their World Junior debuts.

“They get an opportunity to play on a near best-on-best competition against their age group and do it on a big stage in something that's broadcast across the world, something that has a big following,” Sabres director of player development Adam Mair said.

“It's a very big event and it's one that's heavily watched and heavily scouted and everyone in the hockey world follows it. It's a big stage for a player at that age.”

Sabres.com caught up with Mair to discuss each of the six participating prospects.

Adam Kleber, RHD – United States

Kleber has played 15 games as a freshman at Minnesota-Duluth. The Sabres drafted the 6-foot-6 defenseman during the second round this past summer, and Mair said the organization has been pleased with his early progress at the NCAA level.

“We've been really pleased with his progress so far on a young Duluth team and we just think that on projection he’s got a lot of things and a lot of characteristics that you see in NHL defenseman, so we're really excited,” Mair said. “We think this is going to be a great opportunity for him at the World Juniors to showcase what he can do.”

Kleber described himself as a two-way defenseman during his introductory press conference at this year’s draft.

"I can shut down other teams’ top players,” he said. “I like to break out the puck well and join the rush.”

Anton Wahlberg, C – Sweden

Wahlberg (Round 2, 2023) has nine points (4+5) with Rochester this season, his first in North American.

The 19-year-old will look to build on a strong performance at last year’s event, when he had three points (1+2) in seven games while manning the net front on the top power-play unit to help Sweden to a silver medal.

“He's familiar with this event, playing in it last year, and he did play a big role, and I would expect that role to increase even more this year,” Mair said.

“He's had a solid start to his North American pro career. He's a big body that can use his reach, he skates well. You're looking at him to compliment a skilled line and do a lot of the work in the trenches, get to the net and be a force with his body.”

Brodie Ziemer, RW – United States

Ziemer, a third-round pick this past summer, has been a leading force for No. 3 Minnesota as a freshman. He’s tied for fourth on the team with eight goals and also has three assists.

Ziemer stepped up with three goals in two games against top-ranked Michigan State on Dec. 13 and 14, a performance he’ll look to build on at World Juniors. He previously had 12 points (3+9) in seven games as captain of the U.S. at the U-18 World Championship in May.

“He's a versatile player,” Mair said. “His work ethic is off the charts. He can really shoot the puck, his 200-foot details are excellent, he stops on plays, he finishes checks, he defends hard and with smarts. He's an exciting player for organization and someone for me that I think the scouting staff did a really good job identifying in the draft last year.”

Konsta Helenius, C – Finland

Helenius, the 14th-overall pick in this year’s draft, made the immediate jump to North America and has 16 points (6+10) in 16 games with the Amerks. He has six assists in his last five games.

Helenius is no stranger to international play, having represented Finland at the U-18 and men’s World Championships in the past year in addition to last year’s World Juniors, where he had a goal and an assist as one of the tournament’s youngest players.

“The coaching staff, everyone that watches him is extremely impressed with his two-way game, his sturdiness and strength against men and just his ability to still impact the game at both ends and create offense while doing that,” Mair said.

“It’s been a fun thing to watch for such a young player because it is such a difficult transition, not only for an 18-year-old coming into the American Hockey League, but, coming over to North America for the first time as a Finnish player, he's done a tremendous job.”

Maxim Strbak, RHD – Slovakia

Strbak (Round 2, 2023) has taken on a leadership role on the No. 1 ranked Spartans this season after being elevated to the top defensive pair alongside fellow Sabres prospect Patrick Geary.

He’s recorded nine points (1+8) this season and is tied for fourth on the team in assists. He scored his first goal of the season in his last game, a 5-3 win against Minnesota.

In Strbak’s previous three years competing at World Juniors, he’s accumulated 10 points (1+9) in 14 games, making it to the quarterfinals in each of the past two tournaments.

“I think that he can use his last two years of experience at the college level – which is a very competitive level, especially in his conference – to his advantage,” Mair said. “Playing against his peers, you do want to see some elements of him taking over situations or taking over parts of games, especially on the defensive side with his strengths and his robust nature. He's a player that we think very highly of, and he's got a lot of really good qualities that you see in NHL defensemen.”

Norwin Panocha, D - Germany

Panocha (Round 7, 2023) started this season with Prince Albert of the WHL, where he played three games before switching leagues to play with Green Bay of the USHL.

He’s played in 15 games for the Gamblers and has three assists in his second season playing hockey in North America. Panocha will look to be an integral part of Germany’s defense after playing five games in the event last year.

“We’re looking for him to take a little bit of a leadership role on that German team and as an older player in that tournament, show what he can do and take another step in in in his game,” Mair said.

“He's done that so far in Green Bay. He's found a home there, he's playing steady minutes and getting a really good opportunity, so we're looking forward to seeing him and how he can play on a bigger stage now at the junior level.”

