At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Flyers 2

Jack Quinn tallied a pair of goals, including the game winner, to lead the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers inside KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres opened the scoring midway through the opening period with a goal from Tage Thompson and never trailed, despite being outshot 33-19. Rasmus Dahlin also scored for Buffalo while Zach Benson and Alex Tuch each recorded a pair of assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves in his 50th appearance of the season to earn first-star honors in the victory.

Noah Cates and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers. Ivan Fedotov stopped 15 of 19 shots in his first career NHL start in the opposing net.

With their win, and losses by both Washington and Detroit in regulation on Friday, the Sabres moved within four points of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, which the Flyers currently hold with 83 points.