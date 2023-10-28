Comrie exits loss to Devils with lower-body injury

News Feed

buffalo sabres vs new jersey devils at the horn recap october 27 rasmus dahlin dylan cozens tage thompson

At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 4
buffalo sabres what to expect on hockey halloween against colorado avalanche sunday october 29

What to expect during Hockey Halloween at KeyBank Center on Sunday, Oct. 29
buffalo sabres new jersey devils how to watch game preview 

Game Night | Sabres at Devils
buffalo sabres practice report news and notes from keybank center rasmus dahlin tage thompson devon levi casey mittelstadt

Practice Report | Dahlin's hockey sense on full display through first 7 games
buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights press conferences tage thompson don granato ukko pekka luukkonen

Thompson's 3-point performance lifts Sabres over Senators
buffalo sabres ottawa senators game recap highlights jeff skinner tage thompson

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Senators 4
buffalo sabres vs ottawa senators game preview october 24 2023 jeff skinner rasmus dahlin dylan cozens ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Senators 
how to watch buffalo sabres ottawa senators october 24 2023

Game Night | Sabres at Senators
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens recap highlights jeff skinner eric comrie

Skinner scores lone goal for Sabres in loss to Canadiens
buffalo sabres vs montreal canadiens at the horn recap

At the Horn | Montreal 3 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens preview lineup starting goaltender eric comrie

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 23 2023

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out homestand Monday against Canadiens
buffalo sabres vs montreal canadiens game night info how to watch players to watch rasmus dahlin casey mittelstadt jeff skinner 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canadiens 
buffalo sabres assign matt savoie rochester americans conditioning loan

Sabres send Savoie to Rochester on conditioning loan
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders postgame report october 23 eric comrie makes 24 saves in win

Comrie makes 24 saves in season debut to lead Sabres to victory
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders at the horn recap october 21 2023 game highlights photo galleries

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Islanders 1
buffalo sabres new york islanders preview lineup eric comrie devon levi

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders 
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders game night info how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres vs. Islanders

Comrie exits loss to Devils with lower-body injury

Dahlin, Cozens extend point streaks in 5-4 defeat.

buf_comrie_postgamereport_10272023
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

NEWARK, N.J. – Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie sustained a lower-body injury during the second period of a 5-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils inside Prudential Center on Friday.

Comrie was making his third start of the season after posting a .923 save percentage in two previous games. He stopped 18 of 20 shots – including a highlight-reel sequence of saves with the Sabres shorthanded – prior to exiting the game Friday with 10:14 remaining in the middle period.  

The injury occurred after Comrie made save with his right pad on Devils forward Tyler Toffoli.

“It’s unfortunate,” Sabres alternate captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “We really wanted this win for him.”

The Sabres erased two deficits following the injury to Comrie before Erik Haula scored on a deflection for the Devils with 5:43 remaining in the third period, the final blow in what was an eventful game between two of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams from last season.

“I thought overall there were pockets of real good,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “We just need more consistency. We need more real good. And those interruptions in pockets, we’ve got to reduce those obviously. That’s our quest.”

Here’s the breakdown from a busy night in New Jersey.

Highlights | Devils 5, Sabres 4

1. The Sabres twice pulled ahead during the first period on goals from JJ Peterka and Tage Thompson. Both times, the Devils responded within two minutes with goals of their own.

2. Connor Clifton was assessed a match penalty for a hit on Devils captain Nico Hischier with the Sabres leading 2-1 late in the first period. Clifton subsequently fought Ondrej Palat, who also received a 10-minute misconduct and a two-minute instigator penalty along with his fighting major.

“Unfortunate incident, obviously,” Granato said. “I know there was no intent to injure a guy or go after a guy, it was just finishing a hit and it was what it was at that point.”

With the two teams playing 4-on-4 following the altercation, Devils forward Jesper Bratt created a turnover at the Buffalo blue line and buried a breakaway chance to tie the score, 2-2.

3. The Devils got their first lead when Haula intercepted a pass and scored on a shorthanded breakaway late in the second period. This time it was the Sabres who answered in the form of a goal from Dahlin, who buried a one-timer from the blue line to extend his point streak to a career-best seven games.

4. With the score tied 3-3 to open the third period, Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton sent a puck out of play in his own zone, leading officials to convene regarding a potential delay of game penalty – which they ultimately opted against.

“Well, I’ll tell you what I saw,” Granato said afterward. “… The referee closest pointed that it was out of play. You can see that clear as day, that was pointed that way. It’s unfortunate that somewhere in the conversation that changed and then you know what happened after that.”

Within that very same minute, Casey Mittelstadt sent a puck over the glass in the Buffalo zone and was called for delay of game. Jack Hughes put New Jersey ahead on the ensuing power play.

“We end up shorthanded and we could have been on the power play at that point,” Granato said. “So, that’s frustrating, but you’ve got to move on.”

Don Granato addresses the media

5. The Sabres still had one more answer. Cozens, after carrying the puck with speed into the Devils zone, received a pass from Kyle Okposo beside the net and buried a tough-angle shot to knot the score at 4-4 with 7:25 remaining. The goal extended Cozens’ point streak to a career-best six games.

“It was tight for 60 minutes,” Dahlin said. “They were competing the whole game. Like I said, they’re a good team, they don’t give us much and we don’t give them much. So, it was a good game.”

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon. It will be Hockey Halloween at KeyBank Center, with the first 5,000 fans in attendance receiving commemorative player cards. Find more information on the night here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 12:30 p.m. The puck drops at 1 on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550.