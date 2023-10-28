Comrie exits loss to Devils with lower-body injury

NEWARK, N.J. – Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie sustained a lower-body injury during the second period of a 5-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils inside Prudential Center on Friday.

Comrie was making his third start of the season after posting a .923 save percentage in two previous games. He stopped 18 of 20 shots – including a highlight-reel sequence of saves with the Sabres shorthanded – prior to exiting the game Friday with 10:14 remaining in the middle period.

The injury occurred after Comrie made save with his right pad on Devils forward Tyler Toffoli.

“It’s unfortunate,” Sabres alternate captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “We really wanted this win for him.”

The Sabres erased two deficits following the injury to Comrie before Erik Haula scored on a deflection for the Devils with 5:43 remaining in the third period, the final blow in what was an eventful game between two of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams from last season.

“I thought overall there were pockets of real good,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “We just need more consistency. We need more real good. And those interruptions in pockets, we’ve got to reduce those obviously. That’s our quest.”

Here’s the breakdown from a busy night in New Jersey.