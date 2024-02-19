Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Ducks 

The Buffalo Sabres welcome the Anaheim Ducks for a Monday matinee at KeyBank Center.

The team will celebrate Youth Hockey Day by recognizing youth hockey players and teams around Western New York and Southern Ontario with special festivities throughout the afternoon.

“I hope it has a great impact. I know the players enjoy stuff like that because they’re very in touch with their youth teams,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Hockey players are very in touch with their roots and where they started and I think even seeing different jerseys and different logos, the players get excited about that.”