Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Sharks

The Buffalo Sabres continue their homestand as they host the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center for a Monday matinee.

The Sabres enter the matchup with three wins in their last five games and three games left in their current homestand.

Coach Don Granato shared what he would like to see from his team ahead of the matchup.

"Be decisive. Be aggressive. Be assertive," Granato said. "Command where you can command. Pressure. So, all of the things that you want to do any night - do them with authority. You want to play with authority, you want to play with pace."

Tickets for the game are available here.

The pregame show begins at 11:30 a.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for noon. Radio coverage can be found on WWKB 1520 AM.

Here are five things to know before Sabres vs. Sharks.