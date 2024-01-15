Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Sharks

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson will miss Monday's game with an upper-body injury.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres continue their homestand as they host the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center for a Monday matinee.

The Sabres enter the matchup with three wins in their last five games and three games left in their current homestand. 

Coach Don Granato shared what he would like to see from his team ahead of the matchup.

"Be decisive. Be aggressive. Be assertive," Granato said. "Command where you can command. Pressure. So, all of the things that you want to do any night - do them with authority. You want to play with authority, you want to play with pace." 

The pregame show begins at 11:30 a.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for noon. Radio coverage can be found on WWKB 1520 AM.

Here are five things to know before Sabres vs. Sharks.

1. Injury updates

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks to enter concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the head by Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek in the opening shift of the second period. Samuelsson did not return and Granato did not yet have an update immediately following the game.

\\ UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. – Samuelsson will not be in the lineup against the Sharks due to an upper-body injury, Granato announced during his pregame media availability. The team will receive more information on the defenseman’s status this morning.

Buffalo is expected to be without leading goal scorer Jeff Skinner, who has missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury. Skinner is considered week to week and will continue to be evaluated.

2. In the crease

Granato confirmed the Sabres will turn to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his third straight start.

Luukkonen is 3-1 in his last four appearances and has recorded a .938 save percentage and 1.75 goals-against average in that span.

3. Tommer Time

Tage Thompson has tallied 12 points (7+5) in his last 10 games, including six points (4+2) in his last five.

The forward has recorded at least one point in five consecutive games against the Sharks, with six points (1+5) during the streak.

4. All-Star Ras

Rasmus Dahlin, who was selected to represent the Sabres in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, currently leads all Sabres skaters in power-play points (11) and time on ice per game (24:54) while ranking second on the team in assists (22) and points (34).

Dahlin currently leads all NHL defensemen in goals with 12 tallies in 2023-24.

To help vote Dahlin into the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition, visit Sabres.com/vote.

5. Scouting the Sharks

San Jose has lost 13 of its last 15 games and enters Monday’s contest with 23 points in 2023-24.

Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 30 points (13+17) in 42 games while Mikael Granlund returned from a seven-game absence early in the season to record 28 points (5+23) in his last 28 games.  

Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to get the start in goal.

