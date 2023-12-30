Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

3. On the power play
The Sabres made changes to their units in an effort to spark the power play after going 0-for-6 against Boston on Wednesday.
Owen Power joined Thompson, Skinner, Tuch, and Casey Mittelstadt while Rasmus Dahlin joined a unit with Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Zach Benson, and Dylan Cozens.
Granato said the change will allow the second group to be used more moving forward.
“That energy that Cozens, Quinn, and Peterka have – and Benson is on that group – that energy is something that’s really good,” he said. “I just felt, why not switch Dahls there? Dahls, as we know, he is our most competitive guy day in and day out. I have no hesitation saying that. He competes at an extremely high level. I think that second group has been good.”