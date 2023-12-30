Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

1. Lineup notes

The Sabres activated Tage Thompson, who missed Wednesday’s game against Boston and Thursday’s practice for a personal reason, from the non-roster list as the forward returned to practice on Friday.

Thompson skated in his usual spot between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch, putting him on track to play against the Blue Jackets.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo loaned defenseman Ryan Johnson to the Rochester Americans Friday morning in order to make room for Thompson on the active roster. The Sabres later recalled Johnson after the team loaned forward Tyson Jost to the Amerks.

Zemgus Girgensons was also a full participant in Friday’s practice, skating on a line with Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo.

Granato said “there is a good chance” Girgensons will be in the lineup versus Columbus after missing the past 16 games with a lower-body injury. Girgensons currently remains on injured reserve and would need to be activated prior to the game to play.