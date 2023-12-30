Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

Sabres coach Don Granato will miss tonight’s game due to illness.

By Katelyn Kardaman
By Katelyn Kardaman

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato will be unable to coach in Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to an illness, the team announced Saturday morning.

Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert will take over Granato’s coaching responsibilities when the Sabres host the Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center at 5 p.m.

The game marks the final day of WinterFest in Buffalo with a “Winter Wonderland” theme.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the game will receive a unique holiday-themed poster.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 4:30 p.m. ahead of the 5 p.m. faceoff. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550. 

Here are five things to know before the puck drops.

1. Lineup notes

The Sabres activated Tage Thompson, who missed Wednesday’s game against Boston and Thursday’s practice for a personal reason, from the non-roster list as the forward returned to practice on Friday.

Thompson skated in his usual spot between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch, putting him on track to play against the Blue Jackets.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo loaned defenseman Ryan Johnson to the Rochester Americans Friday morning in order to make room for Thompson on the active roster. The Sabres later recalled Johnson after the team loaned forward Tyson Jost to the Amerks.

Zemgus Girgensons was also a full participant in Friday’s practice, skating on a line with Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo.

Granato said “there is a good chance” Girgensons will be in the lineup versus Columbus after missing the past 16 games with a lower-body injury. Girgensons currently remains on injured reserve and would need to be activated prior to the game to play.

2. In the crease

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had his own net during practice on Thursday and Friday, indicating that he could start in goal in the matchup with the Blue Jackets.

Luukkonen had posted a 3-2-0 record and .903 save percentage in his five appearances prior to missing time due to an illness. The 24-year-old has registered an 0-3-1 record since his return to game action on Dec. 13,  but Granato expressed confidence that Luukkonen will find his game again.

“I think just a couple practices will help and time, just time,” Granato said. “He uses time well. He’s in here, he’s very regimented, very routine, studies film, studies his position, is out early, stays out late. ... I think he’s just going to get better. He’s a pretty talented young guy still. I think for him, it’s about getting better.”

3. On the power play

The Sabres made changes to their units in an effort to spark the power play after going 0-for-6 against Boston on Wednesday.

Owen Power joined Thompson, Skinner, Tuch, and Casey Mittelstadt while Rasmus Dahlin joined a unit with Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Zach Benson, and Dylan Cozens.

Granato said the change will allow the second group to be used more moving forward.

“That energy that Cozens, Quinn, and Peterka have – and Benson is on that group – that energy is something that’s really good,” he said. “I just felt, why not switch Dahls there? Dahls, as we know, he is our most competitive guy day in and day out. I have no hesitation saying that. He competes at an extremely high level. I think that second group has been good.”

4. Mittelstadt mode

Mittelstadt has recorded at least a point in four consecutive games, with five points (1+4) in that span. He has tallied eight points (3+5) in his last six games and four points (1+3) in his last two contests against the Blue Jackets.

Mittelstadt’s 30 points this season leads all Sabres skaters.

5. Scouting the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets enter Saturday’s game with points in their last two contests following a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Wednesday and a 6-5 overtime win over Toronto on Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau, who tallied the game-winning goal and two assists against Toronto, leads the team with 25 points (7+18) in 37 games.

Forwards Justin Danforth and Adam Fantilli are riding three-game point streaks with three points each in that span.

