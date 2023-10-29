Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche

News Feed

buffalo sabres versus colorado avalanche how to watch players to watch hockey halloween 

Game Day | Sabres vs. Avalanche
buffalo sabres practice report devon levi eric comrie injury updates connor clifton suspension erik johnson

Practice Report | Comrie to miss time with lower-body injury, Clifton suspended two games 
buffalo sabres rochester americans transactions devin cooley recall

Sabres recall Cooley from Amerks
buffalo sabres vs new jersey devils postgame report highlights what we learned october 27 rasmus dahlin dylan cozens

Comrie exits loss to Devils with lower-body injury
buffalo sabres vs new jersey devils at the horn recap october 27 rasmus dahlin dylan cozens tage thompson

At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 4
buffalo sabres new jersey devils game preview lineup starting goaltender

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Devils
buffalo sabres what to expect on hockey halloween against colorado avalanche sunday october 29

What to expect during Hockey Halloween at KeyBank Center on Sunday, Oct. 29
buffalo sabres new jersey devils how to watch game preview 

Game Night | Sabres at Devils
buffalo sabres practice report news and notes from keybank center rasmus dahlin tage thompson devon levi casey mittelstadt

Practice Report | Dahlin's hockey sense on full display through first 7 games
buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights press conferences tage thompson don granato ukko pekka luukkonen

Thompson's 3-point performance lifts Sabres over Senators
buffalo sabres ottawa senators game recap highlights jeff skinner tage thompson

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Senators 4
buffalo sabres vs ottawa senators game preview october 24 2023 jeff skinner rasmus dahlin dylan cozens ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Senators 
how to watch buffalo sabres ottawa senators october 24 2023

Game Night | Sabres at Senators
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens recap highlights jeff skinner eric comrie

Skinner scores lone goal for Sabres in loss to Canadiens
buffalo sabres vs montreal canadiens at the horn recap

At the Horn | Montreal 3 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens preview lineup starting goaltender eric comrie

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 23 2023

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out homestand Monday against Canadiens
buffalo sabres vs montreal canadiens game night info how to watch players to watch rasmus dahlin casey mittelstadt jeff skinner 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canadiens 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is set to start in goal with Devin Cooley backing up.

buf_gamepreview_10292023_web
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres host the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center on Sunday for Hockey Halloween.

Defenseman Erik Johnson is set to face his former team for the first time since signing with the Sabres on July 1.  

The Sabres will wear their black-and-red third jerseys for the second time this season after winning their first game in the uniforms 3-1 versus the New York Islanders on Oct. 21.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive special edition player cards depicting the Sabres in their black-and-red uniforms.

Tickets are available here. 

For more information on this scary good time, click here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 12:30 p.m. The puck drops at 1 on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1. Potential lines

Here are the lines and defense pairs the team skated with at practice Saturday, with Jacob Bryson stepping in for Connor Clifton, who was suspended for two games for his hit on New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier on Friday.

Forwards

12 Jordan Greenway – 72 Tage Thompson – 9 Zach Benson

53 Jeff Skinner – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 77 JJ Peterka

71 Victor Olofsson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 89 Alex Tuch

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

6 Erik Johnson – 78 Jacob Bryson

2. In the crease

With goaltender Eric Comrie expected to miss at least a few weeks with a lower-body injury and Devon Levi still day to day with a lower-body injury of his own, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is set to make his second start of the season in goal.

In his first start, Luukkonen made 34 stops en route to a 6-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. He then posted 18 saves Friday against the Devils after entering the game midway through the second period in relief of Comrie.

The Sabres recalled Devin Cooley from the Rochester Americans on Saturday. He will back up Luukkonen versus the Avs.

3. Last time out

Buffalo erased two deficits following Comrie’s injury in New Jersey, but Erik Haula deflected the puck past Luukkonen with 5:43 remaining in the game to give the Devils a 5-4 win over the Sabres at Prudential Center.

JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Dylan Cozens each tallied a goal in the loss while seven different Sabres added an assist (Henri Jokiharju, Owen Power, Alex Tuch, Jordan Greenway, Mattias Samuelsson, Jeff Skinner, and Kyle Okposo).

4. On a streak

Dahlin’s goal against the Devils gave him a seven-game point streak for the first time in his career, becoming the first Sabres defenseman since Phil Housley to record a point streak of seven or more games. He currently leads Buffalo with eight points (1+7) in eight games.

Cozens’ goal also earned him the longest point streak of his career as he has recorded at least one point in six consecutive games and is currently tied for second on the team with seven points (3+4) to open the season. Skinner, who is riding a four-game point streak of his own, is the other Sabres player with seven points (5+2) in eight contests.

5. Scouting the Avs

Forward Mikko Rantanen leads Colorado with 12 points (5+7) in seven games while defenseman Cale Makar ranks second on the team with nine points (3+6).

Alexandar Georgiev has started in all seven contests for the Avs, posting a 6-1-0 record and .918 save percentage. He is expected to start for the eighth consecutive game in Buffalo.