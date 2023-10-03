'Everybody in this room matters' | Granato sends message to team as regular season approaches

Players like Brandon Biro, who has earned an extended stay at camp after tallying a goal and two assists and adding a shootout goal in four preseason games, are excited for the opportunity to play a role in the organization as the Sabres work towards their goal of making the playoffs.

“I think it’s exciting. Something everyone at camp wants to be a part of and you never really know who’s going to get to be a part of it right away,” Biro said. “But throughout the season, there’s going to be injuries, there’s going to be guys that need to step up. So, it’s just exciting. It’s a big time for this group. I think this group is ready to take the next step forward, and hopefully, I can be a part of that at some point.”

Throughout training camp, Granato has recognized Biro’s performance and shared that the forward would have probably had the opportunity to get called up last season, if he hadn’t been sidelined with injuries.

Despite ending his season early with a lower-body injury, the 25-year-old was voted the Most Valuable Player in 2022-23 by his Rochester Americans teammates after recording 51 points (16+35) in 49 games and representing Rochester at the AHL All-Star Classic in February.

In his fourth training camp, Biro has noticed how comfortable he has felt compared to years prior.

“It just makes you kind of settle in a little bit easier. Just knowing the guys, knowing the staff, really just knowing what to expect just makes the whole process a little bit easier,” Biro said. “And then maybe you're able to do a little bit more just because you know what to expect.”

As the training camp days wind down, Biro is focused on continuing his growth and getting better each day.

“I’ve been able to get into four preseason games. So, the nerves are gone and it’s just about playing my game. You know, things have gone pretty well so far. So, just going to keep building every day and just try to get better every day.”

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s practice at KeyBank Center.