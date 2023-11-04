Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Casey Mittelstadt felt it was a positive that the Buffalo Sabres had another game awaiting them following their loss at home to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

The next test is a road meeting with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

“Let’s get that one out of the way and go out tomorrow,” Mittelstadt said. “It’s a big game for us, obviously a rivalry game. You know they’re a good team and we’re going to see where we stand.”

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550. Out-of-market fans can watch the game on NHL Network.

Here are five things to know.