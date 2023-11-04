Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs

News Feed

buffalo sabres game night at toronto maple leafs how to watch players to watch november 4

Game Night | Sabres at Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres vs philadelphia flyers postgame report november 3 jj peterka casey mittelstadt point streaks henri jokiharju goal

Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Flyers
buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers recap highlights

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres vs philadelphia flyers game preview november 3 alex tuch in lineup lukas rousek season debut eric comrie zach benson on ir

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Flyers
how to watch buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers november 3 2023 preview

Game Night | Sabres vs. Flyers
buffalo sabres recall forward lukas rousek rochester americans

Sabres recall Rousek from Amerks
buffalo sabres practice report november 2 top storylines penalty kill point streaks don granato tage thompson owen power brandon biro

Practice Report | A look at the Sabres’ top storylines 10 games into the season
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers postgame report brandon biro tallies first career nhl goal

Biro scores 1st NHL goal, adds empty-netter in win over Flyers
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers at the horn recap november 1 highlights postgame comments skinner mittelstadt biro first nhl goal

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2
buffalo sabres roswell park hockey fights cancer night 2023 details

What to expect on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers preview lineup brandon biro ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers how to watch players to watch game night rasmus dahlin ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Night | Sabres at Flyers
buffalo sabres organization honored with three emmy awards at the new york state emmy awards

Buffalo Sabres organization honored at 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards
buffalo sabres practice report october 31 brandon biro recall devon levi returns to practice zach benson injury

Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice
buffalo sabres prospects pipeline update matt savoie conditioning assignment rochester americans

Prospects Pipeline | Savoie has 3 points in 3 games during Rochester conditioning assignment
buffalo sabres extend partnership with niagara university to offer sabres scholars program

Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines this week october 30 black and red ukko-pekka luukkonen point streaks

Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 
buffalo sabres vs colorado avalanche postgame report ukko-pekka luukkonen records first career shutout in win

'A new standard' | Sabres play to identity as Luukkonen shuts out Avalanche

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs

The Sabres look to rebound as they conclude a back-to-back set.

20231104 Mittelstadt Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

TORONTO – Casey Mittelstadt felt it was a positive that the Buffalo Sabres had another game awaiting them following their loss at home to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

The next test is a road meeting with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

“Let’s get that one out of the way and go out tomorrow,” Mittelstadt said. “It’s a big game for us, obviously a rivalry game. You know they’re a good team and we’re going to see where we stand.”

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550. Out-of-market fans can watch the game on NHL Network.

Here are five things to know.

1. About last night

The Flyers scored two goals in the first 1:31 of the contest on their way to building a 4-0 lead that the Sabres would not be able to overcome. Henri Jokiharju scored the lone goal for Buffalo during the third period while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves.

Sabres coach Don Granato said postgame that the performance stemmed from a need to play more direct and decisively.

“We could have scored but let’s face it, we didn’t play the way we needed to play,” Granato said. “It starts with playing faster and more direct and we were not direct enough, and that was the difference in the game.”

Read Friday’s postgame report here.

2. Injury report

Mattias Samuelsson left the game Friday with a lower-body injury after skating 2:28 in the first period. Granato did not have an update on the defenseman’s status after the game.

3. In the crease

The Sabres have not announced their starting goaltender, but Luukkonen playing the first game of the back-to-back set could line up Devon Levi to make his first start since Oct. 19.

Levi started the first four games of the season for Buffalo before sustaining a lower-body injury. He returned to practice Tuesday and has backed up Luukkonen the past two games.

The rookie said he made the most of the chance for a reset.

“I just took the cards that I was dealt and played them,” Levi said Tuesday. “I just did the best that I could to take the time to recoup, get the mind right, body right, just refresh. It's like a little bit of a break, like an offseason, you get to come back fresh. That's just how I dealt with it.”

Devon Levi addresses the media

4. Mittelstadt mode

Casey Mittelstadt earned the primary assist on Jokiharju’s goal Friday to extend his point streak to three games, with two goals and an assist in that span.

The assist moved Mittelstadt into a tie for the NHL lead with 10 even-strength points this season.

5. Scouting the Maple Leafs

This is the first of four meetings this season between the Sabres and the Maple Leafs. The rivalry has been close of late, with the Sabres owning a 5-4-1 record in the last 10 matchups (including a victory in their most recent visit to Toronto in March).

Toronto is 5-3-2 to open its season, led by the offensive duo of William Nylander and Auston Matthews. Nylander enters Saturday on a 10-game point streak (a franchise record to open a season), during which he’s tallied a team-high 14 points. Matthews is tied for fourth in the NHL with eight goals.