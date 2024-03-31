At the Horn | Maple Leafs 3 - Sabres 0

The Buffalo Sabres generated a 34-22 edge in shots but were unable to put one behind goaltender Ilya Samsonov in a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

John Tavares, Nicholas Robertson, and Auston Matthews scored goals for Toronto. Samsonov posted his third shutout of the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves.

The Sabres went 0-for-6 on the power play. JJ Peterka had a game-high six shots and 12 shot attempts but had his four-game goal-scoring streak end.

The Sabres fell to seven points behind the Washington Capitals, who remained in possession of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with a shootout loss to Boston. The Sabres play the Capitals at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.