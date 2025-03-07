At the Horn | Lightning 6 - Sabres 5

The Buffalo Sabres lost 6-5 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a high-flying, back-and-forth affair Thursday at Amalie Arena.

Buffalo overcame early deficits and took a 5-3 lead in the second period, but an ensuing three-goal Lightning surge was the difference as the Sabres’ winless streak extended to five games (0-4-1).

Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka both tallied a goal and an assist; Peterka set a new career high with 51 points (19+32) this season. Alex Tuch scored his 24th goal of the season and eighth in his last nine games. Peyton Krebs and Tage Thompson also scored goals, while Ryan McLeod and Zach Benson both collected a pair of assists.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves on 26 shots.

Jake Guentzel scored a hat trick for Tampa Bay, which also got multi-point efforts from Nick Paul (1+1), Darren Raddysh (1+1), Nikita Kucherov (0+2) and Brandon Hagel (0+2). Oliver Bjorkstrand, acquired Wednesday from Seattle, scored the game winner in his Lightning debut.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy entered the night with a .950 save percentage in his last eight games, but the Sabres beat him for five goals on 32 shots. That said, the former Vezina Trophy winner made 12 saves in the third period to deny Buffalo’s comeback attempt.

Sabres forward Jack Quinn took four shifts before exiting due to illness. He skated 2:25 and last left the ice 11:57 into the first period.

Jordan Greenway, who skated 12:16 in the first two periods, didn’t return after the second intermission for undisclosed reasons.