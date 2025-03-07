At the Horn | Lightning 6 - Sabres 5

Four Sabres tallied multiple points in the back-and-forth loss.

At the Horn
By Justin Alpert
The Buffalo Sabres lost 6-5 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a high-flying, back-and-forth affair Thursday at Amalie Arena.

Buffalo overcame early deficits and took a 5-3 lead in the second period, but an ensuing three-goal Lightning surge was the difference as the Sabres’ winless streak extended to five games (0-4-1).

Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka both tallied a goal and an assist; Peterka set a new career high with 51 points (19+32) this season. Alex Tuch scored his 24th goal of the season and eighth in his last nine games. Peyton Krebs and Tage Thompson also scored goals, while Ryan McLeod and Zach Benson both collected a pair of assists.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves on 26 shots.

Jake Guentzel scored a hat trick for Tampa Bay, which also got multi-point efforts from Nick Paul (1+1), Darren Raddysh (1+1), Nikita Kucherov (0+2) and Brandon Hagel (0+2). Oliver Bjorkstrand, acquired Wednesday from Seattle, scored the game winner in his Lightning debut.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy entered the night with a .950 save percentage in his last eight games, but the Sabres beat him for five goals on 32 shots. That said, the former Vezina Trophy winner made 12 saves in the third period to deny Buffalo’s comeback attempt.

Sabres forward Jack Quinn took four shifts before exiting due to illness. He skated 2:25 and last left the ice 11:57 into the first period.

Jordan Greenway, who skated 12:16 in the first two periods, didn’t return after the second intermission for undisclosed reasons.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Puck luck hasn’t been on Buffalo’s side in recent games, and that trend continued early in Thursday’s. On the rush, Paul’s attempted cross-crease pass redirected off Connor Clifton’s stick blade to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead 5:01 in.

Dahlin tied it for Buffalo only 16 seconds later, speeding into the offensive zone for a 2-on-1 rush and firing a shot through Vasilevskiy’s glove side.

Just 34 seconds after that, though, Raddysh’s point shot ramped off Bowen Byram’s stick in front, bounced off the top of Luukkonen’s helmet and landed in the net. A 50-second flurry had turned a scoreless game into a 2-1 Tampa Bay lead.

Tuch struck back at 8:20. In another 2-on-1 rush, like Dahlin, he held the puck all the way before beating Vasilevskiy.

At the 17:09 mark, Krebs gave the Sabres their first lead, 3-2, with his fifth goal of the season. With Tampa Bay’s defensemen tangled up at the blue line, McLeod entered the zone and passed across to a wide-open Krebs in the slot.

Dahlin finished his outstanding first with four shots on goal and also hit the crossbar late in the period.

Second Period

Guentzel tied it 3-3 for the Lightning a minute into the second period.

Thompson drew a trip to give the Sabres their second power play, and at 9:35 he ripped a shot from the top of the left circle that skipped over Vasilevskiy’s shoulder for a 4-3 Buffalo advantage.

Buffalo grabbed the game’s first multi-goal lead at 12:39, when a forechecking Peterka stole the puck from Kucherov and froze Vasilevskiy with a high, glove-side snipe.

Guentzel added two more goals in a 1:01 span, the second coming on a power play, to secure the hat trick and tie the game 5-5.

Third Period

Bjorkstrand gave Tampa Bay a 6-5 lead 1:40 into the period.

Thompson drew another penalty with 1:54 remaining, setting up a 6-on-4 attack for the Sabres. McLeod was high-sticked to make it 6-on-3 for the final 17 seconds, but Buffalo couldn’t come up with the tying tally.

UP NEXT

The two-game Florida road trip concludes Saturday at the Panthers.

Coverage on MSG begins at 5:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 6.

