At the Horn | Kraken 5 - Sabres 2

Casey Mittelstadt tallied a pair of assists to extend his team-leading point total to 35, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 5-2 to the Seattle Kraken inside KeyBank Center on Monday.

Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner scored goals for the Sabres, who opened a six-game homestand after winning their last two games on the road against Montreal and Pittsburgh. Devon Levi made 21 saves.

Yanni Gourde, Vince Dunn, Alex Wennberg, Jaden Schwartz, and Matty Beniers scored goals for the Kraken, who extended their franchise-record point streak to 11 games at 9-0-2. Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 38 shots.