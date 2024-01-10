At the Horn | Kraken 5 - Sabres 2

Casey Mittelstadt tallied a pair of assists in the loss.

20240109 Mittelstadt
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Casey Mittelstadt tallied a pair of assists to extend his team-leading point total to 35, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 5-2 to the Seattle Kraken inside KeyBank Center on Monday.

Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner scored goals for the Sabres, who opened a six-game homestand after winning their last two games on the road against Montreal and Pittsburgh. Devon Levi made 21 saves.

Yanni Gourde, Vince Dunn, Alex Wennberg, Jaden Schwartz, and Matty Beniers scored goals for the Kraken, who extended their franchise-record point streak to 11 games at 9-0-2. Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 38 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 4:47 – Jeff Skinner from Casey Mittelstadt and Alex Tuch (1-0, BUF)

The Sabres made a line change to start the game, moving Mittelstadt between Skinner and Tuch while Tage Thompson centered Jordan Greenway and Zach Benson.

The swap yielded early results. Tuch won the puck down low following a faceoff in the offensive zone and found Mittelstadt, who immediately sent a pass across the net to Skinner.

Jeff Skinner scores 17th goal of season

Period 1, 13:55 – Yanni Gourde from Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand (1-1)

The Sabres continued to push following Mittelstadt’s goal, at one point leading 13-4 in the shot column.

The Kraken shifted momentum beginning when Gourde forced a turnover in the Buffalo zone, leading to a shot from the slot for Bjorkstrand. Levi made the initial save through a screen and then stopped Tolvanen on a rebound, but Gourde buried a second rebound from the blue paint.

Period 1, 18:50 (PP) – Vince Dunn from Andre Burakovsky and Eeli Tolvanen (2-1, SEA)

Seattle pulled ahead with 10 seconds remaining on its first power play of the night. Dunn sent a shot to the far side from the inside edge of the left faceoff circle, extending his point streak to six games.

Period 2, 0:50 – Alex Tuch from Jeff Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt (2-2)

Mittelstadt’s line struck again to tie the score during the opening minute of the second period, with Skinner hitting Tuch in front for a redirect.

Alex Tuch ties game at 2-2

Period 2, 2:08 – Alex Wennberg from Jaden Schwartz and Brian Dumoulin (3-2, SEA)

The Kraken quickly regained the lead on a breakaway from Wennberg, who flipped his backhand shot over Levi’s glove for what would stand as the game winner.

Period 2, 11:34 – Jaden Schwartz from Brandon Tanev and Will Borgen (4-2, SEA)

Borgen sent a shot from the point through two layers of traffic from the Kraken, with Schwartz getting the deflection to extend the Seattle lead.

Period 2, 16:13 – Matty Beniers from Will Borgen (5-2, SEA)

Beniers buried a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle for Seattle’s fifth goal. The Kraken finished the second period with an 8-5 edge in shots.

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres vs. Kraken

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Jeff Skinner addresses the media

Alex Tuch addresses the media

Don Granato addresses the media

UP NEXT

The homestand continues Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are available here

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

News Feed

buffalo sabres seattle kraken preview lineup starting goaltenders november 9 2024

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kraken
buffalo sabres versus seattle kraken january 9 2024 how to watch players to watch upcoming schedule

Game Night | Sabres vs. Kraken 
buffalo sabres lecom practice report january 8 2024 captain kyle okposo returns to practice ahead of 6 game homestand

Practice Report | Okposo returns to practice ahead of 6-game homestand 
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines january 8 2024 six game homestand rasmus dahlin 2024 all star game fan vote now open world juniors matt savoie

Sharpen Up | Sabres open 6-game homestand on win streak 
buffalo sabres assign jiri kulich to rochester americans january 7 2024

Sabres assign Kulich to Rochester
buffalo sabres at pittsburgh penguins postgame report january 6 2024 ukko pekka luukkonen 40 saves in victory alex tuch zemgus girgensons rasmus dahlin

Luukkonen's 40 saves lead Sabres to win in Pittsburgh
buffalo sabres at pittsburgh penguins at the horn recap january 6 2024 game highlights postgame comments alex tuch zemgus girgensons

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Penguins 1
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preview lineup starting goalies january 6 2024 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Penguins
buffalo sabres at pittsburgh penguins game night january 5 2024 how to watch players to watch rasmus dahlin casey mittelstadt 

Game Night | Sabres at Penguins
buffalo sabres lecom practice report january 5 2024 rasmus dahlin 2024 all-star game reaction 

Dahlin on All-Star selection: 'It means a lot'
buffalo sabres prospects 2024 iihf world junior championship anton wahlberg noah ostlund earn silver medal jiri kulich takes home bronze  

Ostlund, Wahlberg win silver at World Juniors; Kulich takes home bronze
buffalo sabres road crew to make stop in tampa florida february 28 versus tampa bay lightning details

Sabres Road Crew to stop in Tampa on Feb. 28
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens recap highlights devon levi casey mittelstadt

'He's just unreal' | Levi makes 32 saves to earn victory in hometown debut
buffalo sabres at montreal canadiens january 4 2024 at the horn recap game highlights postgame comments

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Canadiens 1
buffalo sabres how to vote in the 2024 nhl all star fan vote nhl all star game toronto february 3 2024 rasmus dahlin

How to vote in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote
buffalo sabres rasmus dahlin selected to 2024 nhl all star game toronto

Dahlin selected to 3rd consecutive NHL All-Star Game
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens preview lineup devon levi hometown january 4 2024

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens
how to watch buffalo sabres prospects at 2024 iihf world junior championship december 26 gothenburg sweden matt savoie noah ostlund anton wahlberg jiri kulich

Sabres at World Juniors | Schedules, how to watch, and updated results