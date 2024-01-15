At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Sharks 0

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves to earn his 2nd shutout of the season

20240115 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves to earn his second shutout of the season and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-0 inside KeyBank Center on Monday afternoon.

Luukkonen, who started for the third consecutive game, earned his fourth victory in his last five contests. His night included a sprawling save on a rebound attempt by Tomas Hertl late in the second period and a post-to-post save on a Filip Zadina one-timer in the third.

Casey Mittelstadt opened the scoring for the Sabres at the 11:34 mark of the second period, then added assists on a power-play goal from Alex Tuch and an empty-net goal by Jordan Greenway.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves for San Jose.

The Sabres were without defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who missed the game after sustaining an upper-body injury against Vancouver on Saturday. Henri Jokiharju entered the lineup in his absence and skated

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 2, 11:34 – Casey Mittelstadt from Kyle Okposo and Ryan Johnson

Mittelstadt opened the scoring on his fourth shot of the night, pulling the puck back to evade the outstretched stick of Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic in the left faceoff circle and sending a wrist shot past Kahkonen with Okposo setting a screen.

Casey Mittelstadt gives Sabres 1-0 lead

The goal was Mittelstadt’s team-leading 36th point of the season.

Period 2, 14:37 (PP) – Alex Tuch from Jack Quinn and Casey Mittelstadt

The Sabres doubled their lead on their first power play of the night. Quinn tossed a pass to Tuch, who buried a one-time from the slot for his 12th goal of the season.

Alex Tuch scores on the power play

Period 3, 16:34 (EN) - Jordan Greenway from Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Dahlin

Greenway knocked William Eklund off the puck in the neutral zone, then buried a pass from Mittelstadt into the empty net.

Jordan Greenway gives Sabres 3-0 lead

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres 3-0 win over Sharks

GAME PHOTOS

UP NEXT

The homestand continues Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Tickets are available here.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT beginning at 7:30 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

News Feed

buffalo sabres recall defenseman kale clague from rochester americans january 15 2024

Sabres recall Clague from Amerks
buffalo sabres versus san jose sharks game preview january 15 2024 5 things to know ahead of the game mattias samuelsson rasmus dahlin

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Sharks
how to watch buffalo sabres san jose sharks january 15 2024

Game Day | Sabres vs. Sharks
buffalo sabres how to vote in the 2024 all star skills fan vote toronto february 2 2024 rasmus dahlin

How to vote Dahlin into the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition 
buffalo sabres vancouver canucks recap highlights ukko-pekka luukkonen january 13 2024

Sabres unable to solve Canucks goaltender Demko in shutout loss
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks at the horn recap january 13 2024 game highlights postgame comments ukko pekka luukkonen thatcher demko

At the Horn | Canucks 1 - Sabres 0 
buffalo sabres announce time change for game against san jose sharks monday january 15 2024

Start time for Sabres game vs. Sharks on Monday, Jan. 15 changed to 12 p.m.
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks game preview january 13 2024 5 things to know ahead of the matchup tage thompson jordan greenway

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canucks 
how to watch buffalo sabres vs vancouver canucks january 13 2024

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canucks
buffalo sabres practice report january 12 2024 jordan greenway tage thompson injury update

Greenway's switch to center, leadership on penalty kill helped fuel win over Senators
buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights tage thompson january 11 2024

Thompson's 2 goals propel Sabres in win over Senators
buffalo sabres versus ottawa senators at the horn recap january 11 2024 game highlights postgame comments jj peterka tage thompson

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 3
buffalo sabres announce 2024 j michael duffett memorial award winner

Sabres announce winner of 2024 J. Michael Duffett Memorial Award
buffalo sabres trade rochester americans forward filip cederqvist in exchange future considerations

Sabres trade Cederqvist in exchange for future considerations
buffalo sabres versus ottawa senators game preview 5 things to know ahead of the game jeff skinner week to week with upper body injury

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Senators
how to watch buffalo sabres ottawa senators january 11 2024

Game Night | Sabres vs. Senators
buffalo sabres lecom practice report january 10 2024 forward jeff skinner misses practice due to upper body injury

Practice Report | Skinner misses practice with upper-body injury 
buffalo sabres versus seattle kraken january 9 2024 postgame report alex tuch jeff skinner casey mittelstadt 

Sabres open homestand with loss to Kraken