At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Sharks 0

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves to earn his second shutout of the season and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-0 inside KeyBank Center on Monday afternoon.

Luukkonen, who started for the third consecutive game, earned his fourth victory in his last five contests. His night included a sprawling save on a rebound attempt by Tomas Hertl late in the second period and a post-to-post save on a Filip Zadina one-timer in the third.

Casey Mittelstadt opened the scoring for the Sabres at the 11:34 mark of the second period, then added assists on a power-play goal from Alex Tuch and an empty-net goal by Jordan Greenway.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves for San Jose.

The Sabres were without defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who missed the game after sustaining an upper-body injury against Vancouver on Saturday. Henri Jokiharju entered the lineup in his absence and skated