Sabres recall Levi, assign Comrie to Amerks

Levi made 14 saves in Rochester's 7-3 win on Saturday.

20240121 Levi

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Devon Levi from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Sunday. Goaltender Eric Comrie has been assigned to Rochester.

Levi was loaned to Rochester on Saturday and made 14 saves on 17 shots in the Amerks’ 7-3 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds. Comrie backed up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during Buffalo’s 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Sabres open a three-game road trip in California with back-to-back games against the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

