Sabres recall Clague from Amerks

The defenseman played 33 games for Buffalo last season.

20240115 Clague
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Kale Clague from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday.

Clague, 25, has 17 points (2+15) in 31 games with Rochester this season. He played 33 games for Buffalo last season and tallied four assists.

The Sabres host the San Jose Sharks at 12 p.m. with coach Don Granato scheduled to provide updates to the media at 10:30 a.m.

Buffalo is coming off a 1-0 loss to Vancouver on Saturday in which defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game to enter concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the head from Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek. Samuelsson did not return.

