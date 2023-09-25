Camp Notebook | Sabres brace for stretch of 4 games in 5 nights

Don Granato opted for one large practice group on Monday as the Sabres prepared for a busy week of preseason play, with four games scheduled over the next five days.

Those who played in Sunday’s shootout victory over Washington were given the day off, leaving upwards of 30 players on the ice for a competitive practice inside KeyBank Center.

“I thought the workload was where we wanted it today which was great,” Granato said.

The Sabres play their first home preseason game on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, followed by a visit to West Lorne, Ontario for their Kraft Hockeyville game against Toronto on Wednesday and a trip to Pittsburgh on Thursday. The stretch concludes at home against Columbus on Saturday.

Buffalo has 62 players remaining on its camp roster after forward Ethan Miedema and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff were returned to their respective junior teams on Saturday. Granato said players will rotate in and out of the lineup over the upcoming week, with only a few names from Sunday’s game expected to play against the Bruins on Tuesday.

“There’s a couple guys that will play both,” he said. “But it’s going to alternate now because it’s three games in three nights.”

Here are more notes from Monday’s practice.

1. Here’s how the practice group lined up: