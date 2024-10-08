Practice Report | Sabres return home with focus on power-play improvement

Notes from Tuesday's practice at KeyBank Center.

practice
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff, his coaching staff, and members of the Buffalo Sabres power play went to work for about 20 minutes at LECOM Harborcenter prior to the start of practice on Tuesday.

The power-play work continued when the group moved to KeyBank Center for the start of practice and remained a focal point for the majority of the hour-long session.

The Sabres went 0-for-6 with the extra man during their two losses to the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia last week and lost a pair of members of their power-play units to injuries in Zach Benson (lower body) and JJ Peterka

Benson and Peterka are both considered day to day and the latter skated on his own Tuesday morning, Ruff said. In the meantime, the Sabres went to work with new-look units as they aimed to get the special teams back on track.

“Well, we don't exactly know what it's going to look like, if JJ is going to be there, if Benson is going to be there, so, I think we have to be prepared for both,” Ruff said. “[We’re] trying to generate a little bit more speed, get connected on the entries and obviously both units changed when both those guys went out.”

Here’s how the units shaped up at practice:

Power-play units - Oct. 8, 2024

Unit 1
 
 
 
17 Jason Zucker
 
72 Tage Thompson
24 Dylan Cozens
25 Owen Power
 
26 Rasmus Dahlin
 
Unit 2
 
 
 
89 Alex Tuch
 
22 Jack Quinn
19 Peyton Krebs
20 Jiri Kulich
 
4 Bowen Byram
 

Ruff said he thought the Devils turned up their pressure on the penalty kill in the second game and took advantage of the personnel changes that stemmed from the Sabres’ injuries on the power play. A long portion of practice on Tuesday was dedicated to entering the offensive zone.

“We got to have a little bit more speed on the entries,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “That was our main focus, and then just keep it a little simple and finish our routes. Just small details, but overall, just not being frustrated. Just keep working every day.”

Here are more notes from the Sabres’ first practice back from Europe:

1. Here’s how the group lined up:

Lines and pairs - Oct. 8, 2024

 

Forwards  
19 Peyton Krebs72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
20 Jiri Kulich24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
12 Jordan Greenway71 Ryan McLeod17 Jason Zucker
29 Beck Malenstyn81 Sam Lafferty
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin10 Henri Jokiharju1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Bowen Byram25 Owen Power27 Devon Levi
23 Mattias Samuelsson75 Connor Clifton
78 Jacob Bryson8 Dennis Gilbert 

2. Peyton Krebs slotted in alongside Thompson and Alex Tuch on the top line with Peterka absent from practice. Ruff said the addition allows the second and third lines – which have remained consistent since the start of camp – to continue building chemistry while also serving as a nod to the confidence Krebs has earned thus far.

“I know what he offers,” Ruff said. “I mean, he's had a good camp. He's been hard on the puck. I believe when he's taking the faceoffs on the left side, he's got a better than 50-percent chance of winning those too.”

3. The Sabres have one more day of practice on Wednesday, then play their home opener on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings. Tickets are available here.

“It’s great to be back in North America and playing on home ice in front of our fans,” Dahlin said. “We’ve been waiting for this all summer, so I can’t wait.”

