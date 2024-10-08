Practice Report | Sabres return home with focus on power-play improvement

Lindy Ruff, his coaching staff, and members of the Buffalo Sabres power play went to work for about 20 minutes at LECOM Harborcenter prior to the start of practice on Tuesday.

The power-play work continued when the group moved to KeyBank Center for the start of practice and remained a focal point for the majority of the hour-long session.

The Sabres went 0-for-6 with the extra man during their two losses to the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia last week and lost a pair of members of their power-play units to injuries in Zach Benson (lower body) and JJ Peterka

Benson and Peterka are both considered day to day and the latter skated on his own Tuesday morning, Ruff said. In the meantime, the Sabres went to work with new-look units as they aimed to get the special teams back on track.

“Well, we don't exactly know what it's going to look like, if JJ is going to be there, if Benson is going to be there, so, I think we have to be prepared for both,” Ruff said. “[We’re] trying to generate a little bit more speed, get connected on the entries and obviously both units changed when both those guys went out.”

Here’s how the units shaped up at practice: