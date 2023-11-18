Sabres look to build on intensity from 3rd period in Winnipeg

News Feed

buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks preview lineup henri jokiharju 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks
buffalo sabres game night at chicago blackhawks november 19 2023 how to watch players to watch 

Game Night | Sabres at Blackhawks
buffalo sabres at winnipeg jets postgame report november 17 2023 alex tuch jj peterka don granato

Sabres' comeback effort falls short in loss to Jets
buffalo sabres at winnipeg jets at the horn recap november 17 2023 alex tuch scores in return jj peterka highlights

At the Horn | Jets 3 – Sabres 2 
buffalo sabres lukas rousek transaction rochester americans

Sabres assign Rousek to Amerks
buffalo sabres winnipeg jets game preview eric comrie zach benson alex tuch lineup november 17 2023

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Jets
buffalo sabres game night at winnipeg jets november 17 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres at Jets
buffalo sabres lecom practice report november 16 2023 alex tuch returns to practice zach benson gains new perspective eric comrie 

Practice Report | Tuch returns to practice, could play Friday in Winnipeg
buffalo sabres lecom practice report tage thompson week to week with upper body injury zach benson alex tuch eric comrie injury updates 

Practice Report | Thompson week to week with upper-body injury, other injury updates
buffalo sabres vs boston bruins postgame report november 14 2023 kyle okposo 1000th game victor olofsson scores pair of goals 

'It was really special' | Okposo plays 1,000th NHL game against Boston in front of family and friends
buffalo sabres boston bruins recap highlights at the horn

At the Horn | Bruins 5 - Sabres 2
buffalo sabres vs boston bruins game preview november 14 2023 kyle okposo 1000th game connor clifton reunited with former team

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Bruins
buffalo sabres kyle okposo journey to 1,000 nhl games feature

'He cares so much' | Okposo's milestone a testament to perseverance, leadership
buffalo sabres turkeys for tickets november 16 2023 keybank center surface lot wegmans and audacy partnership

Sabres to partner with Wegmans and Audacy for 2023 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive
buffalo sabres vs boston bruins november 14 2023 how to watch players to watch kyle okposo 1000th game

Game Night | Sabres vs. Bruins 
former buffalo sabres pierre turgeon and tom barrasso inducted into hockey hall of fame class of 2023

Barrasso, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
buffalo sabres transactions brandon biro assigned to rochester americans november 13 2023

Sabres assign Biro to Rochester Americans
buffalo sabres lecom practice report november 13 zach benson brandon biro return to practice kyle okposo 1000th game 

Practice Report | Benson back on the ice for Sabres practice

Sabres look to build on intensity from 3rd period in Winnipeg

Notes from Saturday's practice in Chicago.

20231118 Practice Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

CHICAGO – Peyton Krebs laid out to block a pass during the final drill of practice on Saturday, a competitive small-area scrimmage played within the confines of one end of the ice.

The play – which earned stick taps from his fellow Buffalo Sabres players lined up along the blue line – was a microcosm of the intensity on the ice inside the Chicago Blackhawks’ practice facility.

“The compete level was high,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “I think we have some guys not satisfied with where things are at. I’ll take that as a positive.”

The Sabres came to practice looking to build on the performance they put forth during the third period of a 3-2 loss in Winnipeg on Friday. They outshot the Jets 28-18 in total and had a 17-4 edge in high-danger chances at 5-on-5 but trailed 3-1 entering the second intermission.

They returned for the final period with an emphasis on outworking the Jets and cut the deficit in half exactly one minute in on a breakaway goal from JJ Peterka. They outshot the Jets 12-6 during the final 20 minutes, though goaltender Connor Hellebuyck saw to it that the tying goal never came.

Still, the period provided a template for how the Sabres will look to play moving forward. It began with hard practice in Chicago.

"There was a lot more intensity to it which is, again, what we need, what we need to see, I think," Granato said. "And when I say ‘we,’ it’s collective. I think the guys take it to heart and they set the standard and they certainly elevated it."

Here are more notes from Saturday's practice.

Don Granato addresses the media

1. Henri Jokiharju was a full participant in practice and is expected to return to the lineup Sunday, Granato said. Jokiharju has missed the past two games with an illness.

“He had a real hard, challenging skate yesterday, went through it well and competed well today in practice so I expect him in there tomorrow,” Granato said.

2. Peterka’s goal in Winnipeg upped his season total to seven in 17 games, tied with Jeff Skinner for the team lead. Peterka had 12 goals in 77 games as a rookie last season.

The 21-year-old has 10 points in Buffalo’s last 10 games, which Granato said is a testament to his habits.

“Consistent work,” Granato said. “His confidence has increased day by day over the last year and I think now he has felt like he earns and deserves more, and he’s going after it and getting it. On the flip side, I see that, feel that, and he’s gotten more ice time as a result. So, he continues to go in the right direction and it’s nice to see.”

3. The Sabres continue their three-game road trip Sunday night against the Blackhawks. Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.