'They love being in Buffalo' | Team trip to Bills game another example of Sabres' camaraderie 

Connor Clifton has yet to play a preseason game for the Sabres, but he received a firsthand introduction to sports fans in Western New York on Sunday.

Clifton – along with the rest of the Sabres players still at training camp – were in attendance for the Buffalo Bills’ 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. The team was welcomed on the field prior to kickoff and met quarterback Josh Allen, who personally greeted each Sabres player.

They then watched alongside a raucous crowd that Bills head coach Sean McDermott declared was as loud as any he had experienced in his NFL career.

“Obviously, the fans are real passionate,” Clifton said. “You love to see it. It was an electric atmosphere.”