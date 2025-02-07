Practice Report | Thompson returns, expects to play Saturday

Notes from Friday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

Tage Thompson, who returned to the ice for Friday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter, is expected to play when the Buffalo Sabres visit the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

The forward, whose 26 goals and 48 points both lead the team this season, exited Sunday’s win versus New Jersey after taking a hit to the head from Stefan Noesen. He was also absent from Tuesday’s win and Wednesday’s practice.

“It’s nice to get back on the ice with the team and a full practice, a little bit of contact, game pace,” Thompson said, addressing the media for the first time since the incident. “Felt good. No issues.”

“I anticipate getting a good report,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “In all likelihood, he can play.”

Thompson echoed Ruff’s postgame comments from Sunday; following the game, he wasn’t yet aware he’d been concussed.

“Concussions are kind of funny like that,” said the 6-foot-6 forward. “Right after the initial hit, I felt totally fine in the locker room. Felt fine the rest of the night. And then second day, it hit me pretty hard, there. And third day was great, felt normal. Been progressing each day, so feeling good today.”

Noesen found Thompson postgame and apologized for a hit Thompson feels was avoidable.

Without its leading scorer, Buffalo still managed a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday and extended its winning streak to four games. Heading into the break after Saturday’s game, Thompson and the Sabres feel they’re playing some of their best hockey of the season.

“Each win is big, and I think we’re gaining traction right now,” said Thompson, who on Monday was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after totaling eight points (4+4) in three games.

“Saturday’s going to be a big one – make sure we get that one going into break and continue to build momentum. I’ve been liking the game as an individual, and I think as a team too. I feel like there’s a lot of confidence in our game right now. I think we’re breaking the puck out clean, making plays and I think we’ve been defending pretty hard, too. All things (are) kind of coming together; just got to continue to be consistent with it.”

Here's more from Friday’s practice.

1. Dylan Cozens (lower body) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) both returned to practice, too, after missing Wednesday’s session.

“As long as (there are) no ramifications from today, they should all be good to go,” Ruff said of those two and Thompson.

Ruff said the coaching staff hasn’t yet decided if Luukkonen, who missed Tuesday’s game, will start in net Saturday. If not, James Reimer would get a second straight start after beating Columbus with 27 saves.

Tyson Kozak, who’s missed two games and lost weight while battling an illness, will be reevaluated after practicing again Friday, Ruff said.

Beck Malenstyn (back spasms) and Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) remained absent.

2. Following practice, the Sabres loaned forward Isak Rosen back to the Rochester Americans.

The 21-year-old played his second NHL game of the season Tuesday after being recalled, skating 11:46 and recording one shot on goal. Rosen was with his fellow AHL All-Stars in Coachella Valley, Calif. when he learned of his promotion Monday.

“I think we kind of put him in a tough spot, because he flew across the country to get here,” Ruff said. “You’d like to get a better look, but I guess a little look is better than no look at all. We know what he’s done. He’s played really well in Rochester, and he’s put together a real nice season.”

Rosen, a 2021 first-round pick, ranks second in the AHL in goals (23) and ninth in points (39) this season.

Ruff said Buffalo will continue tinkering with its lines as injured players re-enter the mix. That includes forward Jordan Greenway (middle body), who hasn’t played since Dec. 15. He’s been a full participant in practice and is expected to return Feb. 22 versus the Rangers – Buffalo’s first game back from the break.

