Practice Report | Thompson returns, expects to play Saturday

1. Dylan Cozens (lower body) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) both returned to practice, too, after missing Wednesday’s session.
“As long as (there are) no ramifications from today, they should all be good to go,” Ruff said of those two and Thompson.
Ruff said the coaching staff hasn’t yet decided if Luukkonen, who missed Tuesday’s game, will start in net Saturday. If not, James Reimer would get a second straight start after beating Columbus with 27 saves.
Tyson Kozak, who’s missed two games and lost weight while battling an illness, will be reevaluated after practicing again Friday, Ruff said.
Beck Malenstyn (back spasms) and Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) remained absent.
2. Following practice, the Sabres loaned forward Isak Rosen back to the Rochester Americans.
The 21-year-old played his second NHL game of the season Tuesday after being recalled, skating 11:46 and recording one shot on goal. Rosen was with his fellow AHL All-Stars in Coachella Valley, Calif. when he learned of his promotion Monday.
“I think we kind of put him in a tough spot, because he flew across the country to get here,” Ruff said. “You’d like to get a better look, but I guess a little look is better than no look at all. We know what he’s done. He’s played really well in Rochester, and he’s put together a real nice season.”
Rosen, a 2021 first-round pick, ranks second in the AHL in goals (23) and ninth in points (39) this season.
3. During Friday’s line rushes, centers Cozens and Ryan McLeod were swapped in their usual lines. Here are the full groups from practice: