Practice Report | Thompson returns, expects to play Saturday

“I anticipate getting a good report,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “In all likelihood, he can play.”

Thompson echoed Ruff’s postgame comments from Sunday; following the game, he wasn’t yet aware he’d been concussed.

“Concussions are kind of funny like that,” said the 6-foot-6 forward. “Right after the initial hit, I felt totally fine in the locker room. Felt fine the rest of the night. And then second day, it hit me pretty hard, there. And third day was great, felt normal. Been progressing each day, so feeling good today.”

Noesen found Thompson postgame and apologized for a hit Thompson feels was avoidable.

Without its leading scorer, Buffalo still managed a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday and extended its winning streak to four games. Heading into the break after Saturday’s game, Thompson and the Sabres feel they’re playing some of their best hockey of the season.

“Each win is big, and I think we’re gaining traction right now,” said Thompson, who on Monday was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after totaling eight points (4+4) in three games.

“Saturday’s going to be a big one – make sure we get that one going into break and continue to build momentum. I’ve been liking the game as an individual, and I think as a team too. I feel like there’s a lot of confidence in our game right now. I think we’re breaking the puck out clean, making plays and I think we’ve been defending pretty hard, too. All things (are) kind of coming together; just got to continue to be consistent with it.”

Here's more from Friday’s practice.