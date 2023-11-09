Practice Report | Samuelsson, Comrie feeling good in return to practice

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and goaltender Eric Comrie returned to practice with the team on Thursday, taking the next steps in their recoveries from lower-body injuries.

Comrie sustained his injury during the second period of the Sabres’ 5-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 27, in what was his third start of the season.

“It just kind of happened, I guess. It was a weird, little play,” Comrie said. “I mean, the day before the game, I had a jump test and it was my best jump ever. So, I was pretty proud of where my body was and the fitness was. So, it wasn't like I was in a low spot or anything like that. I was in a good spot, so I was excited to be playing that game and I was ready to go. And just unfortunately, people get injuries.”

Last season, Comrie dealt with a lower-body injury which held him out of the lineup from Nov. 16 until Jan. 10. He was happy to have received good news this time around and be back on the ice with his teammates so soon after his injury two weeks ago.

“Yeah, it was really nice. I mean, just nice to get back out in the rhythm of things and get back to practicing. And it was a lot of fun just to be out there,” he said.

“I feel good. I feel good again today in practice. I just feel like I'm going to continue doing the little things all year that I've been doing.”

Comrie posted a .923 save percentage in his first two games of the season before exiting the game against the Devils. Both Comrie and Granato want him to get some more practices in so that he can pick up where he left off prior to his injury.

“I'd like a couple more practices, for sure. I mean, I definitely need to get back into the rhythm of things and get back into the swing of things, but I feel like I'm getting closer every single time I get on the ice,” Comrie said. “I think this is my third skate—first one back with the team—but it's my third skate so I feel better and better every skate so far.”