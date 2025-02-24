Practice Report | Maintenance days for Tuch and Zucker

After enjoying a day off following Saturday’s 8-2 thumping of the Rangers, the Buffalo Sabres returned to the ice for practice on Monday at KeyBank Center.

They skated without forwards Alex Tuch and Jason Zucker, who sat for “maintenance” reasons but haven’t been ruled out for Tuesday’s game versus Anaheim, per Sabres coach Lindy Ruff.

“We’ll probably gameday skate them to find out whether they can play or not,” Ruff said.

Both wingers were banged up in Buffalo’s first game back from the break. Zucker crawled to the bench early in the third period after blocking a shot with his foot, but he returned a few minutes later to tally his third assist of the night.

Tuch, meanwhile, was crunched into the corner boards on a shoulder check from New York defenseman K’Andre Miller. He remained on the ice for a couple minutes, appeared to be in considerable pain and, after making his way down the tunnel, didn’t return for the final 15:38 of the game.

Tuch or Zucker have been key contributors to the Sabres this season, including in Saturday's win. Zucker’s trio of assists gives him six in the last three games, and his 44 points (18+26) rank third on the team. Tuch sits just behind him with 43 points (19+24), including eight in the last five games.

The last couple games, they’ve settled onto Ryan McLeod’s wings, forming a trio that has outscored opponents 4-2 in its 32:55 of 5-on-5 ice time this season.

Here’s more from Monday’s practice.