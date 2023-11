Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry made 36 saves to hand the Buffalo Sabres their first shutout loss of the season, a 4-0 defeat inside PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also made 36 saves for the Sabres. Evgeni Malkin, Drew O’Connor, and Erik Karlsson scored goals for the Penguins.

Mattias Samuelsson returned to the lineup for the Sabres after missing three games with a lower-body injury and skated 18:42.