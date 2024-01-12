Thompson's 2 goals propel Sabres in win over Senators

Tage Thompson had the attention of two defenders as he carried the puck over the offensive blue line, but he chose to shoot anyway.

Thompson wired a wrist shot from the high slot off the left post and in to break a 1-1 tie in the first period, then added a second goal on the power play less than three minutes later to fuel the Buffalo Sabres in what would end as a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

“He’s just got so much confidence with the puck,” fellow forward Dylan Cozens said when asked afterward about Thompson’s two-goal outburst.

“You can see when he has that confidence, he’s just making guys look silly out there and he’s shooting the puck with authority. Those two goals were pretty hard shots. So, that’s the Tage we all know and love and hopefully we see a lot more of that the second half of the year.”