Buffalo Sabres organization honored at 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards

Sabres took home three Emmy Awards during Monday's ceremony.

Sabres Logo Generic Mediawall 2020-21 Blue
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres organization was honored with three Emmy Awards during the 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards ceremony Monday in New York City.

The NY Emmy Awards “encourage the pursuit of excellence and promote the highest standards of quality in professional, technical and personal achievement in the arts and sciences of television by conferring the industry’s classic, and most coveted peer recognition symbol of distinction, the Emmy.”

The Sabres earned recognition for their live coverage and Beyond Blue and Gold feature honoring the late Rick Jeanneret in addition to their Native American Heritage Night feature on Jocelyn Jones.

See below for more information and to watch the award-winning content!

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION SPORTS CONTENT

Buffalo Sabres Native American Heritage Night: Jocelyn Jones - December 4, 2022

  • Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, Producer/Director
  • Scott Balzer, Editor
  • Chrisanne Bellas, Executive Producer
  • Drew Boeing, Executive Producer
  • Jocelyn Jones, Producer

SPORTS PROGRAM - LIVE (SINGLE PROGRAM)

Buffalo Sabres: RJ Night - April 1, 2022 Pegula Sports and Entertainment

  • Chrisanne Bellas, Executive Producer
  • Drew Boeing, Executive Producer
  • Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, Segment Producer
  • Jourdon LaBarber, Writer
  • Andrew Quinn, Segment Producer
  • Matthew Gould, Director
  • Kelsey Barrick, Producer
  • Eric Heine, Motion Designer
  • Michael Califano, Motion Designer
  • Aaron Pike, Director
  • Jason Wiese, Associate Producer

SPORTS - ONE-TIME SPECIAL

Beyond Blue & Gold: RJ Forever - April 6, 2022 Pegula Sports and Entertainment

  • Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, Producer/Director
  • Chrisanne Bellas, Executive Producer
  • Drew Boeing, Executive Producer
  • Michael Bahrenburg, Editor