Buffalo Sabres organization honored at 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards

The Buffalo Sabres organization was honored with three Emmy Awards during the 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards ceremony Monday in New York City.

The NY Emmy Awards “encourage the pursuit of excellence and promote the highest standards of quality in professional, technical and personal achievement in the arts and sciences of television by conferring the industry’s classic, and most coveted peer recognition symbol of distinction, the Emmy.”

The Sabres earned recognition for their live coverage and Beyond Blue and Gold feature honoring the late Rick Jeanneret in addition to their Native American Heritage Night feature on Jocelyn Jones.

See below for more information and to watch the award-winning content!