At the Horn | Rangers 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

The Sabres erased 2 deficits to earn a point in the standings.

20231223 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Casey Mittlestadt scored the tying goal with 13:10 remaining to force overtime, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 to the New York Rangers inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Chris Kreider scored the winning goal for the Rangers 2:27 into overtime, after goaltender Igor Shesterkin turned away a series of chances including a breakaway attempt for Mittelstadt.

Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn also scored goals for the Sabres, who rallied back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 to earn a point in the standings. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.

Mattias Samuelsson led all skaters with 28:35 of ice time and blocked seven shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 7:19 – Ryan Lindgren from Jonny Brodzinski and Nick Bonino (1-0, NYR)

The Sabres earned 5-on-5 edges in scoring chances (12-8) and high-danger attempts (5-2) during the first period (according to Natural Stat Trick), but the Rangers built a 2-0 lead beginning when Lindgren buried a shot from the point with two forwards planted in front of Luukkonen.

Period 1, 15:35 (PP) – Artemi Panarin from Mika Zibanejad (2-0, NYR)

New York doubled its lead on its first power play of the night. Panarin picked the near-side corner with a wrist shot from atop the right faceoff circle.

Period 1, 16:37 – Rasmus Dahlin from Jordan Greenway and Casey Mittelstadt (2-1, NYR)

The Sabres issued a quick response in the form of a Dahlin one-timer from the slot. The shot was set up by Greenway, who delivered a hard pass as he was pinned along the end boards.

The goal, which extended Dahlin’s scoring streak to three games, moved him ahead of Alexei Zhitnik for fourth-most career goals by a defenseman in Sabres history (56).

Rasmus Dahlin opens scoring for the Sabres

Period 2, 1:42 – Jack Quinn from Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka (2-2)

Quinn scored his second goal in three games this season to tie the score early in the second period, the culmination of a rush alongside linemates Cozens and Peterka.

Quinn received the puck from Cozens upon entering the offensive zone, dragged it through the high slot, and beat Shesterkin with a shot to his blocker side.

Jack Quinn ties game at 2-2

Period 2, 7:13 – Mika Zibanejad from Chris Kreider and Blake Wheeler (3-2, NYR)

The Rangers regained the lead on a 3-on-2 rush. Wheeler passed to Kreider, who shot from the slot as the third man into the zone. Zibanejad was beside the net to score on the rebound.

Period 3, 6:50 – Casey Mittelstadt from Jordan Greenway (3-3)

With Greenway pressuring on the forecheck, Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider sent an errant breakout pass off Shesterkin and directly onto Mittelstadt’s stick in the slot. Mittelstadt put it away for the tying goal.

Casey Mittelstadt scores 9th goal of season

OT, 2:27 – Chris Kreider from Mika Zibanejad (4-3, NYR)

Zibanejad drew Luukkonen out as he carried the puck low to the left of the net, then found Kreider in front for the game-winning goal.

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres at Rangers

UP NEXT

The Sabres return from the holiday break to host the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

It will be the third of four uniquely themed WinterFest games at KeyBank Center. Wednesday’s theme is “Holiday Rewind,” with a focus on holiday-themed movies and pop culture. Find more information here.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

