At the Horn | Rangers 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Casey Mittlestadt scored the tying goal with 13:10 remaining to force overtime, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 to the New York Rangers inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Chris Kreider scored the winning goal for the Rangers 2:27 into overtime, after goaltender Igor Shesterkin turned away a series of chances including a breakaway attempt for Mittelstadt.

Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn also scored goals for the Sabres, who rallied back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 to earn a point in the standings. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.

Mattias Samuelsson led all skaters with 28:35 of ice time and blocked seven shots.