Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders 

3. The lineup
Buffalo practiced with a new look Friday as Granato shuffled the forward lines in an effort to help the team play to its identity. Granato turned to the lines that the Sabres ended the 2022-23 season with while Tage Thompson was dealing with an injury.
“They were the lines that we kind of finished the year with last year. Kind of the last seven, eight games when Thompson was having a nagging injury,” Granato said. “We put Cozens with him, Mittelstadt with Tuch and Skinner, and they were good a year ago. So, for me, I went back to some familiarity with all of us – with the players themselves, with us as coaches. And we absolutely need to get out of our heads a little bit and just play. We did not look and play the style we have played to our identity yet this year.”
Here's how the group lined up on Friday:
Forwards
53 Jeff Skinner – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 89 Alex Tuch
12 Jordan Greenway – 72 Tage Thompson – 24 Dylan Cozens
77 JJ Peterka – 17 Tyson Jost – 71 Victor Olofsson
28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo
Defensemen
26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson
25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju
75 Connor Clifton – 6 Erik Johnson
Goalies
31 Eric Comrie
1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen