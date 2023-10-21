Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders 

Eric Comrie is set to make his season debut in goal Saturday as the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.

Comrie will make his first appearance after Devon Levi started each of the Sabres' first four games.

"You’re always excited to get out there and get into a game. I mean, that’s what you practice so hard for, that’s why you work so hard in the summer is to get into the game," Comrie said. "I’m just super excited to get my first action tonight.”