At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Islanders 0

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 4-0 at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

The Sabres moved within three points of the Islanders and the Detroit Red Wings for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with the victory. The Red Wings lost 4-1 at home tonight to Arizona.

The Sabres play the Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

Victor Olofsson, Dylan Cozens, and Zach Benson scored goals within a span of 5:13 during the second period. Benson added a second goal into an empty-net goal for his second straight multi-point performance. Owen Power also had a multi-point game with two assists.

The Sabres outshot the Islanders 37-21. Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for New York.

Buffalo went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power play.

Here's the breakdown from the win.