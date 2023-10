NEWARK, N.J. – The Buffalo Sabres will aim for a second straight win on the road when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday at Prudential Center.

The Sabres are coming off a 6-4 victory in Ottawa on Tuesday. Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson each scored a pair of goals in that game.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.