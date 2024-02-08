Luukkonen's commitment to growth has earned him opportunity as Sabres' No. 1 goalie

Luukkonen played in 13 games for Buffalo during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons before officially securing his spot on the Sabres roster in November 2022. He posted a 17-11-4 record in 2022-23, which included a 6-2-1 stretch where he earned NHL Rookie of the Month honors last January.

He feels great knowing his hard work has earned him the opportunity to be the No. 1 guy in Buffalo and can feel the confidence the coaching staff has in him.

“I’ve been here a couple years now and there’s a lot of games and a lot of practices behind me," he said. "I’ve known the coaches here a long time too. So, it feels good to kind of get the response and confidence from their side to get those starts.”

Luukkonen also shared that despite a win or loss, his focus is always on the things he did right and wrong so he can continue his growth and development.

He has seen gradual growth over the years after spending time with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL in 2019-20 and stints with the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League.

Defenseman Jacob Bryson, who spent time in Rochester with Luukkonen, has witnessed the young goaltender’s progression in the last few years.

“I think he’s one of those goalies that puts in a lot of work and obviously the results follow,” Bryson said. “I feel like through every league he’s played in, he brings his best every day and he’s a really good goalie. He’s tough to score on in practice, and I feel like he never takes shortcuts. I feel like that’s a big thing for him. … I think he’s driven, and he knows how to be a pro. And I think it’s really shown.”

Bryson has noticed Luukkonen’s growth in communication on the ice and confidence with the puck, which he said gives defensemen confidence.

“I think something for him that’s picked up a lot is communication and playing the puck,” Bryson said. “He’s gotten a lot better at that too, which helps his D-men and makes it a lot easier for us just knowing you have someone back there that’s consistently going to stop the puck. … I feel like as a team, when you have that, it helps with success and gives you every opportunity to play at your best when you have a goalie back there that can stand on his head.”

Sabres alternate captain Rasmus Dahlin echoed Bryson’s praise for Luukkonen after practice.

“He’s been unbelievable for us,” Dahlin said. “He’s having a really good calm in the net. His growth is unbelievable, and he just continues to get better. So, I’m really happy for him.”

Here's more from Thursday's practice.