Practice Report | Okposo week to week with lower-body injury, Granato returns from illness

Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo is week to week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Okposo sustained the injury during Buffalo’s 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday but played through it to finish the game. He skated 10:56 and recorded two shots in the loss.

In the last 20 games, Okposo has registered eight goals and three assists for 11 points. His eight tallies in that timespan lead the team since Nov. 22, 2023.

“Obviously, there’s a concern for him, first of all, but he’s been playing better and better certainly the last 15 games,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “He’s had a really great stretch. He’s a competitor, an ultra-competitor. He’s obviously the leader that we know and those are two areas we’ve talked a lot about, being more competitive and gritty.”

The injury news comes after the Sabres were finally back to full health for the first time this season. Zemgus Girgensons returned to the lineup against Ottawa after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury. The game marked the first contest that the Sabres had their full lineup available, without any players out due to injury.