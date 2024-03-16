Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Red Wings

DETROIT – The Buffalo Sabres can take another step in their push for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference when they play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

The Red Wings are tied with the New York Islanders for the second Wild Card with 72 points, three ahead of the Sabres. The Sabres are coming off a sweep of their three-game homestand, which included a 7-3 victory over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The visit to Detroit opens a five-game road trip, which will also see the Sabres head out west to Seattle and then Western Canada.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 12 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 12:30. Fans outside the Buffalo broadcast market can watch the game on NHL Network.

Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1. The standings

Here’s the Wild Card picture entering Saturday: