Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Red Wings

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.

"He's still dealing with it," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "He went through the skate [on Monday] and felt really good. Then within the physicality of the game and the battles, he had a flare up of it. … We need to see how he resolves, how treatment goes this evening, and see where he's at."

Thompson had missed three games with an upper-body injury prior to Tuesday, when he skated 17:18 and had an assist in the Sabres' 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

DETROIT - Tage Thompson will be a game-time decision for the Buffalo Sabres tonight against the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced.

1. The lineup

Here's how the group lined up during the morning skate, with Casey Mittelstadt stepping in for Thompson on a line with Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch as well as on the first power-play unit.

April 6 at Detroit (Morning Skate) LW C RW 53 Jeff Skinner 37 Casey Mittelstadt 89 Alex Tuch 77 JJ Peterka 24 Dylan Cozens 22 Jack Quinn 12 Jordan Greenway 17 Tyson Jost 71 Victor Olofsson 28 Zemgus Girgensons 19 Peyton Krebs 21 Kyle Okposo LD RD G 23 Mattias Samuelsson 26 Rasmus Dahlin 27 Devon Levi 25 Owen Power 10 Henri Jokiharju 31 Eric Comrie 61 Riley Stillman 46 Ilya Lyubushkin 1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 41 Craig Anderson

Devon Levi was the first goaltender off the ice and is expected to start for the third time in the last four games. The rookie made his first road start against the Panthers on Tuesday and stopped 34 of 36 shots, including a breakaway against Matthew Tkachuk in the third period.

Levi has stopped 65 of 69 shots through two NHL starts, a save percentage of .942.

"He has a great feel for the game, for shooters, and he studies it," Granato said. "It's all the things that we've said about him. You're seeing it in action."

Video: PREGAME: Granato

2. Anderson returns

Craig Anderson was back on the ice with the Sabres for their morning skate. He has not played since March 21 due to an upper-body injury but has remained an active member of the team behind the scenes.

Granato recalled one instance when he walked into the dressing room and saw Levi sitting with Anderson, picking the veteran's brain.

"I walk in and I see him, then I walk out," Granato said. "Twenty minutes later, he's still asking questions. [Anderson] is very good to have around for that and obviously he's done well on the ice for us as well this year."

3. Mittelstadt's chemistry

In the event Thompson cannot play, the Sabres have a proven option on their top line in Mittelstadt. He had six assists in three games filling in for Thompson between Skinner and Tuch, including a three-assist outing in Philadelphia last Saturday.

"Casey does an incredible job of buying time and space and drawing defenders away to open up linemates or open up other options," Granato said. "… Tucher and Skinny know how to take advantage of the time and space that Mittelstadt's creating for them."

4. Moving forward

The Panthers moved into a Wild Card spot with their victory on Tuesday while the Sabres fell to six points out. The Sabres still have six games remaining, however, while the three teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race - the New York Islanders, Florida, and Pittsburgh - each have four.

Granato said after the loss that he wanted the Sabres to turn their attention to the opportunity that remained in front of them.

"The driving force is we have to get ready for that next game," he said. "We can't dwell one bit. You turn to it immediately."

Pittsburgh (7 p.m. vs. Minnesota), Florida (7 p.m. vs. Ottawa), and New York (7:30 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay) all play tonight.

Here's the Wild Card picture as it stands currently.

Team GP Points P% Reg. W ROW WC1 - Florida Panthers 78 87 .558 34 38 WC2 - New York Islanders 78 87 .558 33 38 Pittsburgh Penguins 78 86 .551 29 37 Buffalo Sabres 76 81 .533 28 36 Ottawa Senators 78 81 .519 29 35

5. Scouting the Red Wings

The Red Wings are coming off a 5-0 victory in Montreal on Tuesday, their fourth win in their last five games. Ville Husso, who will start tonight, made 24 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

The Sabres are 3-0-0 against the Red Wings this season, including a 5-4 victory in their previous visit to Detroit on November 30. The Red Wings stormed back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period of that game, but the Sabres killed a late 5-on-3 penalty and won in a shootout.

"This is a team that's playing very high-tempo hockey, very loose, and they're dangerous as a result," Granato said. "And they're dangerous because they have good hockey players. So, it's imperative that we shifted our attention really quick to this because it's obviously a game that we need."