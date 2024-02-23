Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets

Erik Johnson will be out Friday due to an illness.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

COLUMBUS – Erik Johnson will be out for the Buffalo Sabres’ meeting with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday due to an illness, coach Don Granato announced.

Johnson was not on the ice for Buffalo’s morning skate at Nationwide Arena. Ryan Johnson will step into the lineup in his place after sitting out in Montreal on Wednesday.

“The illness that’s gone through a few guys on the team has hit him,” Granato said. “He’s in the hotel room, so not in a position to go.”

Victor Olofsson and Eric Comrie previously missed games with the illness. Olofsson was back with the team for practice on Thursday and skated again Friday morning.

Coverage on Friday begins at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1. The lineup

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is set to start in goal for the 14th time in the last 16 games. The Sabres rotated partners among the seven defensemen on the ice during the morning skate, though Owen Power remained in a yellow non-contact jersey and will not be in the lineup.

The forward lines are expected to remain the same as in the win over Montreal on Wednesday:

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

12 Jordan Greenway – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 24 Dylan Cozens

9 Zach Benson – 19 Peyton Krebs – 77 JJ Peterka

50 Eric Robinson – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 21 Kyle Okposo

Don Granato addresses the media

2. Filling in on the PK

The Sabres will have a penalty kill role to fill in the absence of Erik Johnson, who leads the team in shorthanded ice time. The team is also without Mattias Samuelsson and Power, who rank third and fifth in shorthanded ice time, respectively.

Granato listed Connor Clifton, Henri Jokiharju, and Rasmus Dahlin as players who will see increased roles as a result.

“I think it’s a collective challenge,” Granato said. “I think guys are ready to step up. Clifton’s done more and Dahlin and Joki, so we’re still in a good place. But yes, that’s a big area where Erik’s been very good for us.”

3. Robinson’s return

Eric Robinson will return to Nationwide Arena for the first time since he was acquired by the Sabres from the Blue Jackets on Dec. 6. The forward signed with Columbus as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton in 2018 and played 266 games with the organization.

4. Dads’ Trip finale

The game will wrap up the Dads’ Trip, which opened with the Sabres’ home game against Anaheim on Monday and continued with the win over Montreal.

The guests of each starter read the lineup in the dressing room ahead of the game in Montreal – including Alex Tuch’s father, Carl.

“To be able to give back to the people that really matter in our lives and really are the reason why we’re here is very special for us,” Tuch said.

The dads announce tonight's starting lineup!

5. Scouting the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are coming off a 7-4 victory in Anaheim in which they were led by three-point outings from forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner.

Jenner leads the team with 18 goals this season. He enters Friday on a five-game point streak, with five goals and three assists in that span.

Daniil Tarasov will start in goal.

