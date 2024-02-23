Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS – Erik Johnson will be out for the Buffalo Sabres’ meeting with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday due to an illness, coach Don Granato announced.

Johnson was not on the ice for Buffalo’s morning skate at Nationwide Arena. Ryan Johnson will step into the lineup in his place after sitting out in Montreal on Wednesday.

“The illness that’s gone through a few guys on the team has hit him,” Granato said. “He’s in the hotel room, so not in a position to go.”

Victor Olofsson and Eric Comrie previously missed games with the illness. Olofsson was back with the team for practice on Thursday and skated again Friday morning.

Coverage on Friday begins at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 7.

