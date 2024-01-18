Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blackhawks

Dylan Cozens is considered day to day with an upper-body injury.

20240118 Cozens Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Dylan Cozens is considered day to day with an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Sabres will also be without forward Jeff Skinner and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, both of whom remain day to day with upper-body injuries.

None of the three players have been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay. Skinner is expected to join the team on the ice for practice on Friday, coach Don Granato said.

The game against Chicago was rescheduled from Wednesday due to winter weather impacting the Buffalo area. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1.The lineup

Here’s how the group lined up for the morning skate in Cozens’ absence:

FORWARDS

9 Zach Benson – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 22 Jack Quinn

50 Eric Robinson – 19 Peyton Krebs – 77 JJ Peterka

71 Victor Olofsson – 12 Jordan Greenway – 21 Kyle Okposo

DEFENSEMEN

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 10 Henri Jokiharju

25 Owen Power – 6 Erik Johnson

33 Ryan Johnson – 75 Connor Clifton

GOALIES

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

27 Devon Levi

2. Luukkonen’s run

Luukkonen will make his fourth straight start in goal after making 28 saves against San Jose on Sunday for his second shutout of the season. The goaltender is 4-1-0 with a .950 save percentage (133 save on 140 shots) in his last five starts.

“If Upie’s playing like a No. 1, then he’s going to get the net more,” Granato said.

3. On the power play

With Cozens out, the Sabres switched up their power-play units for the morning skate.

Zach Benson moved to the top unit alongside Tage Thompson, Casey Mittelstadt, Alex Tuch, and Rasmus Dahlin.

The second unit consisted of Kyle Okposo, JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Victor Olofsson, and Owen Power.

4. Last time out

The Sabres are coming off a 3-0 win over the Sharks on Sunday, their fourth victory in the last six games. Casey Mittelstadt scored a goal and added two assists to increase his team-leading point total to 38.

The Sabres have allowed a combined one goal in their last two contests, having previously lost 1-0 to the NHL’s highest-scoring team in the Vancouver Canucks on last Saturday. They are 8-for-8 on the penalty kill in their last three games.

“We want to make sure that continues,” Granato said. “We want to make sure we’re stingy back there.”

5. Scouting the Blackhawks

Chicago comes to town dealing with an extensive list of injuries to its forward group. Its list of absentees up front is headlined by leading scorer Connor Bedard – who is recovering from a fractured jaw – but also includes Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and Anthony Beauvillier, among others.

The Blackhawks managed to snap a three-game losing streak in spite of those absences with a shootout win over the Sharks on Sunday. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

The Sabres previously beat the Blackhawks 3-2 in Chicago on Nov. 19 behind a three-point game from Rasmus Dahlin and a 24-save performance from Luukkonen.

News Feed

buffalo sabres versus chicago blackhawks game night january 18 2024 how to watch players to watch ukko pekka luukkonen tage thompson casey mittelstadt

Game Night | Sabres vs. Blackhawks
what to expect at buffalo sabres kids takeover day 2024 tampa bay lightning

What to expect on the Sabres' annual Kids Takeover Day
buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks game rescheduled january 17 2024

Sabres game vs. Blackhawks rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines january 16 2024 team continues homestand amerks update prospects pipeline jiri kulich matt savoie isak rosen

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue homestand with wins in 4 of last 6 games 
buffalo sabres versus san jose sharks postgame report january 15 2024 ukko pekka luukkonen 2nd shutout of season casey mittelstadt records 3 points in win alex tuch jordan greenway

Luukkonen's 28-save shutout leads Sabres to victory over Sharks
buffalo sabres san jose sharks at the horn recap january 15 2024 casey mittelstadt ukko pekka luukkonen

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Sharks 0
buffalo sabres recall defenseman kale clague from rochester americans january 15 2024

Sabres recall Clague from Amerks
buffalo sabres versus san jose sharks game preview january 15 2024 5 things to know ahead of the game mattias samuelsson rasmus dahlin

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Sharks
how to watch buffalo sabres san jose sharks january 15 2024

Game Day | Sabres vs. Sharks
buffalo sabres how to vote in the 2024 all star skills fan vote toronto february 2 2024 rasmus dahlin

How to vote Dahlin into the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition 
buffalo sabres vancouver canucks recap highlights ukko-pekka luukkonen january 13 2024

Sabres unable to solve Canucks goaltender Demko in shutout loss
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks at the horn recap january 13 2024 game highlights postgame comments ukko pekka luukkonen thatcher demko

At the Horn | Canucks 1 - Sabres 0 
buffalo sabres announce time change for game against san jose sharks monday january 15 2024

Start time for Sabres game vs. Sharks on Monday, Jan. 15 changed to 12 p.m.
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks game preview january 13 2024 5 things to know ahead of the matchup tage thompson jordan greenway

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canucks 
how to watch buffalo sabres vs vancouver canucks january 13 2024

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canucks
buffalo sabres practice report january 12 2024 jordan greenway tage thompson injury update

Greenway's switch to center, leadership on penalty kill helped fuel win over Senators
buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights tage thompson january 11 2024

Thompson's 2 goals propel Sabres in win over Senators
buffalo sabres versus ottawa senators at the horn recap january 11 2024 game highlights postgame comments jj peterka tage thompson

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 3