Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blackhawks

Dylan Cozens is considered day to day with an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Sabres will also be without forward Jeff Skinner and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, both of whom remain day to day with upper-body injuries.

None of the three players have been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay. Skinner is expected to join the team on the ice for practice on Friday, coach Don Granato said.

The game against Chicago was rescheduled from Wednesday due to winter weather impacting the Buffalo area. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.