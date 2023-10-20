Johnson tallies first goal as a Sabre in loss to Calgary

“It’s great to score, it’s great to contribute any way on the team I can. Credit to Kyle and Dahls for making those plays. Any time I can chip one in, it’s a bonus,” Johnson said. “That’s not really what I’m known for anymore, but fun to contribute. Obviously, I’d trade that for a win, but you know, it’s nice to contribute and hopefully I’ll pot a few more and get some more wins most importantly.”

The Sabres went down a goal on three separate occasions and were able to cut the deficit each time but were unable to recover from an Adam Ruzicka tally late in the third.

Sabres coach Don Granato felt the team did not play a direct game and appeared sloppy with the puck at times.

“The difference in the game, for me, was Calgary did a nice job playing a very direct game and they got their bounces. They made their breaks. I felt we didn’t play direct enough,” Granato said. “Five-on-five we wanted to play a little bit pretty at times and we didn’t play direct enough.”