Johnson tallies first goal as a Sabre in loss to Calgary

With less than 30 seconds to go in the second, the Sabres gave up a breakaway to Elias Lindholm. Levi made a spectacular save on Lindholm to keep the score tied heading into the intermission before the Flames capitalized on a 4-on-2 opportunity with a goal from Blake Coleman to open the third.
The Sabres responded once again with a goal from JJ Peterka, only for Ruzicka to put the Flames back in front less than two minutes later.
“We won’t win in the long run like that, and that takes a five-man commitment on the ice to do it right,” Johnson said. “Sometimes that comes with going through those lumps and sometimes in order to have success you’ve got to learn those mistakes. But those are things we can clean up no problem, it’s just a mindset to committing to do that.
“…I think there’s so much skill in here that guys, I think they mean well, and they want to do the right thing, but sometimes that extra play isn’t it. And it’s not just one particular guy. It’s me, it’s everybody. It’s a collective group that needs to make that change and take that next step.”