At the Horn | Canucks 3 - Sabres 2

Rasmus Dahlin scored a pair of goals as the Buffalo Sabres came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks inside Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Dahlin tallied his first of the game at the 9:22 mark of the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Elias Pettersson responded with his second goal of the night on an empty net to give Vancouver a 3-1 lead with 1:51 remaining.

Dahlin scored again with 21 seconds left with Devon Levi on the bench for the extra attacker, but the Sabres could not complete the comeback as they closed out a back-to-back set.

Alex Tuch recorded two assists while Owen Power and Tage Thompson each added one. Levi made 31 saves in his first start since Jan. 24.

Pettersson led the Canucks with two goals and an assist while J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes registered multi-point nights with a pair of assists each. Conor Garland also scored as Casey DeSmith stopped 15 of 17 shots to record the victory in Vancouver.