At the Horn | Canucks 3 - Sabres 2

The Sabres closed out a back-to-back set with a loss to Vancouver.

ath_03192024
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin scored a pair of goals as the Buffalo Sabres came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks inside Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Dahlin tallied his first of the game at the 9:22 mark of the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Elias Pettersson responded with his second goal of the night on an empty net to give Vancouver a 3-1 lead with 1:51 remaining.

Dahlin scored again with 21 seconds left with Devon Levi on the bench for the extra attacker, but the Sabres could not complete the comeback as they closed out a back-to-back set.

Alex Tuch recorded two assists while Owen Power and Tage Thompson each added one. Levi made 31 saves in his first start since Jan. 24.

Pettersson led the Canucks with two goals and an assist while J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes registered multi-point nights with a pair of assists each. Conor Garland also scored as Casey DeSmith stopped 15 of 17 shots to record the victory in Vancouver.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 4:06 – Conor Garland from Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson (1-0, VAN)

The Canucks held a 15-7 edge in shots and a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period as Garland opened the scoring at the 4:06 mark.

As Vancouver entered the Sabres’ zone on the rush, Hughes took a shot on goal from the left circle before Garland jammed the puck over the goal line from beside the net.

Period 2, 13:48 (PP) – Elias Pettersson from J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes (2-0, VAN)

Vancouver extended its lead in the second with a power-play goal from Pettersson. After Levi made a save on Ilya Mikheyev on a partial breakaway, Power was called for holding Mikheyev.

On the ensuing power play, Miller fired a shot from the point and Pettersson put away the rebound to put the Canucks up 2-0 with 6:12 remaining in the period.

Period 3, 9:22 – Rasmus Dahlin from Owen Power and Alex Tuch (2-1, VAN)

After Myers and Jeff Skinner both went to the penalty box for slashing to set up a 4-on-4 situation, Dahlin brought the Sabres within one when he skated into the left circle and stickhandled around Filip Hronek to beat DeSmith with a backhand.

Rasmus Dahlin scores 16th goal of season

Period 3, 18:09 (EN) – Elias Pettersson from J.T. Miller (3-1, VAN)

Pettersson recorded his second goal of the night as he led the rush down ice and stickhandled around a diving Dahlin to put the puck into the empty net with Levi on the bench for the extra attacker.

Period 3, 19:39 – Rasmus Dahlin from Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch (3-2, VAN)

The Sabres kept Levi on the bench for an extra skater and were rewarded with Dahlin’s second goal of the game with 21 seconds remaining. Dahlin ripped a shot from the point and the puck deflected off defenseman Nikita Zadorov and into the net to bring Buffalo within one once again.

Rasmus Dahlin scores 2nd goal of game

Highlights from Sabres at Canucks

UP NEXT

The Sabres continue their road trip with a visit to Edmonton on Thursday. 

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 8:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 9. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

News Feed

Sabres name Pete Guelli Chief Operating Officer 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canucks

Game Night | Sabres at Canucks

'We let it go' | Sabres bounce back with 6-2 victory in Seattle

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Kraken 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Kraken

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue road trip with back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday

Game Night | Sabres at Kraken

Levi joins Sabres for practice ahead of back-to-back road games

Sabres recall Levi from Amerks

Sabres open 5-game road trip with loss in Detroit

At the Horn | Red Wings 4 - Sabres 1

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Red Wings

Game Day | Sabres at Red Wings

Entering road trip on win streak, Sabres look to build off recent success

Sabres continue Wild Card push with shutout win over Islanders 

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Islanders 0

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders