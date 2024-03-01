At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Lightning 2 (OT)

TAMPA – The Buffalo Sabres closed out their two-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning inside Amalie Arena on Thursday after Rasmus Dahlin scored the game-winning goal.

The Sabres erased two deficits in the game with goals from Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson, who tied the score at 2-2 with 8:27 remaining in the third.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made his 16th start in Buffalo's last 18 games, stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee scored for the Lightning while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in the opposing net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 8:12 (PP) – Brayden Point from Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman (1-0, TBL)

After Jordan Greenway was called for hooking Kucherov in the Sabres’ zone, the Lightning opened the scoring with a power-play goal. Kucherov drove up the left wing and found Point, who was alone in the slot and stickhandled around Luukkonen to score 22 seconds into the man advantage.  

Period 1, 10:59 – Alex Tuch, unassisted (1-1)

The Sabres tied the score with 9:01 remaining in the first after Thompson dumped the puck into the offensive zone, causing Vasilevskiy to come out of the crease to possess the puck. Greenway intercepted Vasilevskiy’s pass in the corner to keep the play alive and went to the slot to receive a pass from Tuch that was broken up by the Lightning. Tuch stole the puck back before ripping a shot from the high slot through traffic to put Buffalo on the board with his 17th goal of the season.

Alex Tuch ties game at 1-1

Period 2, 17:18 – Mitchell Chaffee from Erik Cernak and Anthony Cirelli (2-1, TBL)

The Lightning pulled ahead with a goal from Chaffee with 2:42 to go in the second period. A pass deflected off Zach Benson’s skate and onto the stick of Cernak, who fired a shot from the point with Chaffee setting a screen in front. Chaffee got his stick on the puck to deflect the shot past Luukkonen and give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.  

Period 3, 11:33 (PP) – Tage Thompson from Rasmus Dahlin (2-2)

Buffalo earned its first power-play opportunity of the night as Point went to the penalty box for high-sticking. Thompson buried a wrist shot from the left circle as Skinner created a screen in front of Vasilevskiy to tie the score at 2-2.

Tage Thompson scores on the power play

Overtime, 1:40 (PP) - Rasmus Dahlin from Casey Mittelstadt and Jordan Greenway (3-2 BUF)

The Sabres went on the power play after Tage Thompson was hooked by Nikita Kucherov as he drove to the net on a breakway opportunity 75 seconds into the overtime period. Casey Mittelstadt, from the right faceoff dot, fed Rasmus Dahlin who was backdoor for a tap-in goal to give the Sabres the overtime win.

Rasmus Dahlin scores overtime winner

Highlights from Sabres overtime win in Tampa

February 29, 2024

UP NEXT

The Sabres return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets are available here. 

The game will be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on WGR 550.

