At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Lightning 2 (OT)

TAMPA – The Buffalo Sabres closed out their two-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning inside Amalie Arena on Thursday after Rasmus Dahlin scored the game-winning goal.

The Sabres erased two deficits in the game with goals from Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson, who tied the score at 2-2 with 8:27 remaining in the third.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made his 16th start in Buffalo's last 18 games, stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee scored for the Lightning while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in the opposing net.